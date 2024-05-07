Prayer 5-7-24

More to explore
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves million-dollar agreement for water treatment plant lime systemCape Girardeau City Council members approved a high-density lime system from Chemco Systems L.P. for Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant No. 1 on Monday, May 6, in the first step in improvements for the facility and the citys entire water system. The...
-
Cape school district seeks information from organizations providing resources during summerCape Girardeau Public Schools is seeking information from community organizations such as churches, local businesses and not-for-profits providing assistance and resources during the summer to help students and families in need. The district is...
-
-
National Nurses Week: Working from (the patients) home as a home health nurseMegan Henson, a licensed practical nurse (LPN), lives in Bloomfield. She works there too, sometimes, but other times her job takes her to Dexter, Kennett, Cape Girardeau or wherever any of the hundreds of patients she has served live. Henson is a...
-
National Nurses Week: Hospice nurses cared for patients in their last moments; families in their moments afterSaint Francis Healthcare System hospice nurses' jobs arent just caring for patients in their last period of their lives but also caring for their families days and years after. Bernadette Hannaford and Anna Hughes serve as nurses in the hospice...
-
National Nurses Week: Inside the heart of Chaffee Nursing Center with Katie CloverChaffee Nursing Center is home to around 100 faculty and staff members. One of these is Katie Clover, a licensed practical nurse (LPN). Clover has worked at the Chaffee Nursing Center for two and a half years. Clover did not always know what she...
-
National Nurses Week: Dialysis nurses take pride in administering life-saving treatmentAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% of adults approximately 37 million people in the United States suffer from chronic kidney disease, which can lead to end-stage renal disease or kidney failure, requiring dialysis...
-
Cape residents elected Democratic Partys 8th Congressional District delegatesThe Rev. Geneva Allen-Patterson and Brock Freeman, both of Cape Girardeau, were elected as delegates for the Democratic National Convention at Missouris 8th Congressional District Convention on Sunday, May 5, at the Patterson Community Center in...
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested after allegedly hiding in attic while surrounded by policeA Cape Girardeau man is in jail on two $10,000 bonds after police say the man barricaded himself in an attic for more than an hour while surrounded by police. Jason S. Jones Sr., 44, was charged with the Class A misdemeanor of resisting/interfering...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape Council finds insurance costs skyrocketing in coming year7Cape Girardeaus City Council held a study session for the citys 2024-25 proposed budget on Friday, May 3, at City Hall and learned insurance costs are skyrocketing upward. The City of Capes general fund was recapped for council members as the...
-
-
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission announces 2024 Endangered Buildings list4The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17. According to the commission, the list is for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness...
-
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
-
Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third yearCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape...
-
-
Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
-
Cape sex offender charged with failure to register new addressRicky Scott, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces allegations he failed to register as a sex offender. The charges resulted from an investigation on Halloween in 2022, in which Scott was not compliant with Halloween restrictions, but Scott did not answer his...
-
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug chargeA Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for...
-
Most read 5/2/24Cape Girardeau officials question 'confidence' in citys prosecuting attorney over criminal defense cases17Cape Girardeaus top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the citys municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest. Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and...
-
-
-
Jackson man faces assault, harassment chargesCody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she felt like she was being held hostage, according to a probable-cause statement filed by...
-
Most read 4/30/24Cape Girardeau County coroners attorney asks that cameras be barred from criminal hearings9Attorney Lynne M. Chambers filed a motion last week to bar the media from recording video and audio in the felony case against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Chambers filing was in response to a request made to the court by KFVS12...
-
Most read 4/30/24Cracked windshield leads to Sunday shooting incident on I-55 that injured three; Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges3BENTON A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County. ...
-
Most read 4/29/24Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center10After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in Cape Girardeau has opened. A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective...