Enjoy the view at Cape Girardeaus newest hotel

Nestled in the heart of Cape Girardeau, The Riverview hotel offers 69 rooms to business and leisure travelers. Overlooking the mighty Mississippi River, guests enjoy stunning views and plenty of dining options. The Riverview is an ideal hotel for hosting business conferences, meetings or conventions, as there is access to Century Casinos event center and a smaller meeting room, The Delta Room, on the first floor of the hotel.

Just steps away, at the Century Casino, guests can try their luck at a variety of gaming options. And for those craving a culinary treat, the hotel boasts two dining establishments. Red Star Grill has expanded its offerings to include an on-the-go breakfast menu, and Beacon 53 elevates dining experiences with its carefully curated menu including perfectly grilled steaks. Reservations for Beacon 53 can be conveniently made via OpenTable.

Exciting news awaits guests planning future stays, as The Riverview hotel anticipates the arrival of a full Starbucks outlet in late summer 2024, providing a perfect retreat for business travelers seeking a familiar spot to recharge. With its scenic location, endless accommodations and enticing amenities, The Riverview hotel in Cape Girardeau promises a comfortable stay, blending business and leisure.