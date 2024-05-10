First State Community Bank offers Hometown Banking with Modern Tech Convenience

First State Community Bank (FSCB) believes in staying true to the roots that have helped it grow to 55+ branches across Missouri. However, they also know their investment in technology is pivotal in meeting the demands and behaviors of their customers and serving their communities best.

In early May, FSCB will unveil an upgraded digital banking platform with seamless transactions, intuitive interfaces and unparalleled convenience. Users can expect enhancements to their favorite digital banking features along with new benefits like credit score monitoring, total views of their financial picture and goal setting, among other features. Through this digital transition, FSCB remains committed to serving its community through local and personalized service.

They pride themselves on building personal relationships, taking the time to understand their customers needs and offering meaningful advice to help people achieve their financial goals.

Look no further if youre searching for a hometown bank committed to giving back to their communities, while providing customers with a unique digital banking experience. Join First State Community Bank, where they can grow stronger communities with people like you at the center of it all.