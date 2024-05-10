Americare, parent company of Capetown and Auburn Creek, named to Best Senior Living rankings by U.S. News & World Report

Americare Senior Living, the parent company of Capetown and Auburn Creek, has been named to the U.S. News & World Reports 2023-2024 Best Senior Living ratings. To be recognized as one of the Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team.

The report evaluated nearly 4,000 communities in the U.S. in one or more of the categories of independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement. Forty-three percent of the communities surveyed earned at least one Best recognition.

Americare has been around since 1981. They have three Skilled Nursing Facilities, two Independent Living, six Assisted Livings and four Memory Care Assisted Livings in Southeast Missouri.

Capetown Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care Assisted Living offers 28 Cottages, 24 assisted living apartments and 16 memory care assisted living apartments. Auburn Creek offers 24 assisted living apartments and 12 memory care assisted living apartments. Their approach to care focuses on resident choice for dining and programming. Their Memory Care Unit utilizes The Best Friends Approach to implement a personalized care plan to forge a deeper relationship with each patient.

Skilled Nursing Facilities include Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee, Missouri, Cypress Point in Dexter, Missouri, and Heritage Nursing Center in Kennett, Missouri. The Assisted Living communities include St. Francis Park in Kennett, Missouri, River Mist in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, La Bonne Maison in Sikeston, Missouri and Parkwood Meadows in St. Genevieve, Missouri. The Memory Care Assisted Livings communities include The Arbors at Westridge Place in Sikeston, Missouri, The Arbors at Parkwood Meadows in St. Genevieve, Missouri. La Bonne Maison in Sikeston, Missouri, also has an Independent Living community.