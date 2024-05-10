Plans to further expand Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on the horizon

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) is reflecting on the past while embracing the future.

What does the future of CGI look like? A spacious, more efficient, comfortable and welcoming, modernized terminal. The anticipated opening of this new over $12 million terminal is slated for late Summer 2024.

The airport terminal is the gateway to the Southeast Missouri Region and will reflect where we have been in the past while embracing where we are headed in this new era of commercial service at CGI. Our hope is the community will be proud of the new facility and utilize it for their travel needs for many years to come, said Katrina Amos, airport manager.

Plans are also underway for additional capital improvement projects including ongoing t-hangar construction, Taxiway reconstruction, potential Air Traffic Control Tower replacement and installation of airport perimeter fencing. The dates, costs and funding sources for these projects are still being finalized.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport provides two daily flights direct to Nashville International Airport (BNA) through Contour Airlines. As a mid-size regional airport, CGI offers a convenient and less crowded travel experience for passengers traveling to Nashville and beyond.