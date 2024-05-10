Commitment to community, excellence in engineering

Strickland Engineering has gone above and beyond for more than 45 years. Why? They care tremendously about the community and continue to make it a safe and welcoming place. Located in Jackson, Missouri, Strickland Engineering excels at helping clients overcome a variety of mechanical, structural, electrical, civil and industrial engineering challenges, in addition to offering surveying services.

If youve made your way through Jackson recently, you may have noticed the expansion of the Cape Girardeau County Jail. The project includes 360 new beds, a new kitchen and laundry, an inmate property system, storage, an employee locker room and future space.

The Strickland Engineering team is proud to be a part of the progress and growth of Southeast Missouri!