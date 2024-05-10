Commitment to community, excellence in engineering
Strickland Engineering has gone above and beyond for more than 45 years. Why? They care tremendously about the community and continue to make it a safe and welcoming place. Located in Jackson, Missouri, Strickland Engineering excels at helping clients overcome a variety of mechanical, structural, electrical, civil and industrial engineering challenges, in addition to offering surveying services.
If youve made your way through Jackson recently, you may have noticed the expansion of the Cape Girardeau County Jail. The project includes 360 new beds, a new kitchen and laundry, an inmate property system, storage, an employee locker room and future space.
The Strickland Engineering team is proud to be a part of the progress and growth of Southeast Missouri!