THE LUTHERAN HOME TAKES ON NEW CHALLENGES, CELEBRATES ACHIEVEMENTS

For five years, the Lutheran Home has received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, making it the highest-rated skilled health center in the area. In addition, the Lutheran Home has been named one of the Top 10 Nursing Homes in the state of Missouri by Newsweek Magazine and their research partner, Statista.

Its very gratifying to be recognized by such well-respected institutions, said Teresa Brown, chief operating officer and administrator. Our team works hard to provide the best care possible to our residents, and to create a community where everyone lives with purpose and dignity, regardless of where they are in their journey.

A dedicated hospice unit was opened in July 2023 in response to Lutheran Home leadership seeing a growing need for hospice services in our community. Hospice care at the Lutheran Home includes a specially trained team of care providers and social and spiritual support. Initially, 25 beds were available; that number has already grown to 45.

We were aware of the need for dedicated hospice care in the area, but the demand has been even greater than we expected, said Ashley Jones, director of Providence Hospice, the Lutheran Homes hospice care team. Providing a place for patients and families to go through the hospice journey with dignity and serenity, in a comfortable environment with 24-hour medical care, has become part of our campus mission. Hospice families are very special to us, and it is truly a blessing to serve through such sensitive times.

Senior care is a challenging field, and the Lutheran Home proactively addresses evolving needs and to ensure its services remain cutting-edge and high-quality.

This field is always changing, added Brown. We are constantly looking for ways to improve the care we deliver for seniors. Were excited for what our future holds.