Repperts serves Southeast Missouris office supply needs for 55 years

Repperts Office Supply has served this region for decades. The store opened in 1969 in Anna, Illinois, and expanded to include locations in Sparta and Carmi, Illinois. Now, they have five locations, after acquiring Mid-South Office Supply and Heartland Office Supply in Sikeston, Missouri.

Company president Tyra Reppert Johnson said Repperts Office Supply is pleased to better serve the Southeast Missouri area as their growth continues.

Repperts offers a complete line of office products and furniture, covering a facilitys needs from the copy room to the break room. Johnson said they offer custom-built furniture and are happy to fit the individual needs of their customers. Prompt, courteous delivery and an easy ordering process of your choice  personal representative, online, phone or text  are the hallmarks of Repperts longevity.

We are grateful for our loyal customers who have allowed us to serve them these past 55 years, said owner Jerry Reppert.