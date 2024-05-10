The Chateau Girardeau celebrates milestone year, welcomes new CEO

Progressing through decades and growing with the culture of a new world, while keeping true to the values that were established from the start is not an easy task. In July 2024, The Chateau Girardeau will celebrate its milestone 45th anniversary, and their vision has remained the same. They strive to be a premier, progressive regional leader in the provision of senior independent living and housing with high-quality health and wellness services.

Not only is The Chateau Girardeau celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, but they have also welcomed a new team member  Jimmy Wilferth  The Chateaus newest president and CEO.

I stand firm behind the mission and vision of The Chateau Girardeau. Its about helping our seniors, our loved ones, finish well, Wilferth said. Im truly blessed to be part of this leadership team and I look forward to the exciting things that are to come as we make plans to grow our services, amenities and footprint in the coming years.

The Chateau Girardeau is planning their 45-year celebration event in the summer, and they invite the community to join them.