Film To Hold Casting at The Arcadia Academy May 21, 2024

Community Counseling Center Foundation wants communities to go green for Mental Health Awareness MonthFor Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Community Counseling Center Foundation hopes to see as many towns lit up with the color green as possible across the five counties the center serves. Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 1949...
Zonta Club to hold Men of Courage event to raise sexual-assault awarenessZonta Club of Cape Girardeau will host a breakfast event Monday, May 6, that is open to all men and promotes unity toward efforts to end sexual assault and violence. The event, titled "Men of Courage: Together We End Sexual Assault", is the first...
Photo Gallery 4/20/24Chaffee Prom 2024
Inside Beccas Closet: A mission to dress teens for formal events2The organization Beccas Closet, which helps young girls get access to formal dresses for dances and proms, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Cape Girardeau is the home to one of two Missouri chapters, and one of 51 in the U.S...
Southeast Missouri State University's symphony conductor Sara Edgerton to retire6Sara Edgerton, professor of cello and string bass and artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at Southeast Missouri State University, is set to retire after 33 years...
Catholic Charities to hold ribbon-cutting for LifeHouse grand opening4LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home will provide education and support to pregnant women and new mothers at risk of homelessness. After 15 months of construction, the first resident will move in at the end of April. ...
Tenmile looks to add balcony to old Esquire Theater building2Cape Girardeau City Council approved a license and indemnity agreement with Tenmile Holdings LLC on Monday, April 15, for the installation of a marquee sign and awning with column posts for the old Esquire Theater building. ...
SEMO Orchestra to perform Elgar, Dvorak next week at River CampusThe Southeast Missouri State University Orchestra and guest cellist Julian Schwarz will present a two-piece program Tuesday, April 23, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S....
Police: Bollinger County woman told elaborate lies across multiple investigations, including sexual assault5BOLLINGER COUNTY Police say a Bollinger County woman told several elaborate lies during sexual assault and harassment investigations in a complex and escalating scheme that targeted the mother of her fiances child. Michelle D. Kaempfer of Glen...
Most read 4/18/24City Tavern: Belly up to the bar after Sunday serviceJust when I thought Id run out of new restaurants to try, a friend with good judgment suggested I might want to take a quick road trip over to City Tavern in downtown Perryville for some good old homestyle cooking. I was intrigued by the...
Jackson police, DEA host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day1The Jackson Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will team up to host DEAs National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. The two organizations will collect different forms of prescription drugs. The...
Film To Hold Casting at The Arcadia Academy May 21, 2024
Exploring Resilience and Diversity: "The Haunted Belldown School"
Arcadia, Missouri - April 22, 2024
For aspiring and professional actors alike, an exciting casting opportunity will be held at The Arcadia Academy in Arcadia, Missouri, on May 21, 2024.
Set in the serene landscapes of Arcadia Valley, Missouri, a new and ambitious film project is in pre-production. To be filmed at The Arcadia Academy, "The Haunted Belldown School" is primed to be a captivating 30-minute narrative. Centered on a ghost story, the film draws inspiration from the rich history and mysterious legends of the historic location in the Arcadia Valley, about an hour and a half South of St. Louis.
The storyline of "The Haunted Belldown School" follows a group of neurodivergent homeschoolers as they delve into haunted halls. Encountering malevolent spirits and uncovering dark secrets, these characters discover inner strengths amidst supernatural challenges.
"The Haunted Belldown School" is more than just a ghost story. The film, written by 8-year-old Willa Kate McCarter, offers a fresh perspective on homeschoolers as heroes in a supernatural setting. Willa Kate, who bravely shares her journey with dyslexia, injects her unique experiences into the narrative, enriching the story with authenticity and personal depth.
The film aims to showcase the strength and courage of diverse characters, including homeschoolers and individuals with neurodiversity, who are often underrepresented in mainstream cinema.
The choice of The Arcadia Academy as the filming location is no coincidence. Established over 150 years ago, this institution has witnessed generations of students and carries a profound educational excellence and cultural heritage legacy.
This film venture, is helmed by a dedicated team of filmmakers, aims to explore themes of resilience, diversity, and the supernatural in a unique and engaging manner.
Director Emma Thatcher, known for her visionary approach to storytelling, brings her experience and passion to the project. Having directed acclaimed films like "Provo," Emma believes strongly in allowing individuals to "march to the beat of their own drum," fostering a sense of individuality and empowerment.
With production managed by Harleigh Hildebrand, the film promises a family-friendly blend of horror, suspense, and mystery. She was drawn to the project due to her experience producing a film at the age of 16.
Cinematographer Peace Healey, known for his work in atmospheric storytelling, such as with the feature film "Inhabitants," brings his expertise to capture the chilling essence of the haunted location. The visuals promise to transport audiences into a world where history meets the paranormal, invoking a sense of intrigue and suspense.
Pearce Healey, the seasoned cinematographer involved in the project, stresses the importance of promoting narrative filmmaking in Missouri. "There are lots of commercial filming opportunities, but narrative filmmaking is essential for the growth of our local industry. We need more experience in this area to attract larger film productions to Missouri."
As part of the film's production, The Arcadia Academy will host a silent auction fundraiser and open casting call on May 21, 2024. This event aims to raise funds for production costs while promoting local businesses and generating community engagement. The objective is not only to support the film's creation but also to shine a spotlight on The Arcadia Academy and its historical significance. The film also is currently crowdfunding to support its production costs.
Through "The Haunted Belldown School," the filmmakers aspire to highlight the Arcadia Valley, highlight diversity, and entertain audiences with a compelling narrative. The project seeks to contribute to the growth of narrative filmmaking in the region, fostering talent and showcasing the potential of Missouri's landscapes as cinematic backdrops.
For more information about the project, including updates on crowdfunding and casting, visit thehauntedbelldownschool.com.
Join us on this exciting cinematic journey as we delve into themes of resilience, diversity, and the supernatural at The Arcadia Academy!
