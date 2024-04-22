Prayer 4-22-24

More to explore
Community Counseling Center Foundation wants communities to go green for Mental Health Awareness MonthFor Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Community Counseling Center Foundation hopes to see as many towns lit up with the color green as possible across the five counties the center serves. Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 1949...
Zonta Club to hold Men of Courage event to raise sexual-assault awarenessZonta Club of Cape Girardeau will host a breakfast event Monday, May 6, that is open to all men and promotes unity toward efforts to end sexual assault and violence. The event, titled "Men of Courage: Together We End Sexual Assault", is the first...
Photo Gallery 4/20/24Chaffee Prom 2024
Inside Beccas Closet: A mission to dress teens for formal events2The organization Beccas Closet, which helps young girls get access to formal dresses for dances and proms, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Cape Girardeau is the home to one of two Missouri chapters, and one of 51 in the U.S...
Southeast Missouri State University's symphony conductor Sara Edgerton to retire6Sara Edgerton, professor of cello and string bass and artistic director and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at Southeast Missouri State University, is set to retire after 33 years...
Catholic Charities to hold ribbon-cutting for LifeHouse grand opening4LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home will provide education and support to pregnant women and new mothers at risk of homelessness. After 15 months of construction, the first resident will move in at the end of April. ...
Tenmile looks to add balcony to old Esquire Theater building2Cape Girardeau City Council approved a license and indemnity agreement with Tenmile Holdings LLC on Monday, April 15, for the installation of a marquee sign and awning with column posts for the old Esquire Theater building. ...
SEMO Orchestra to perform Elgar, Dvorak next week at River CampusThe Southeast Missouri State University Orchestra and guest cellist Julian Schwarz will present a two-piece program Tuesday, April 23, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S....
Police: Bollinger County woman told elaborate lies across multiple investigations, including sexual assault5BOLLINGER COUNTY Police say a Bollinger County woman told several elaborate lies during sexual assault and harassment investigations in a complex and escalating scheme that targeted the mother of her fiances child. Michelle D. Kaempfer of Glen...
Most read 4/18/24City Tavern: Belly up to the bar after Sunday serviceJust when I thought Id run out of new restaurants to try, a friend with good judgment suggested I might want to take a quick road trip over to City Tavern in downtown Perryville for some good old homestyle cooking. I was intrigued by the...
Jackson police, DEA host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day1The Jackson Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will team up to host DEAs National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. The two organizations will collect different forms of prescription drugs. The...
