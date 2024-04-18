-
Letter People Week at Guardian Angel School
The week of April 8-12 was Letter People Week for the kindergarten class at Guardian Angel School in Oran, Missouri.
The letter people had been coming individually to visit the kindergarten students since the year started in August. Sometimes they would come to see the person whose name started with that letter and other times they may have come to a location such as the office (Mr. O).
All 26 letters had made it to the kindergarten class by April 8, so it was time for a celebration. The nine students now knew all 26 letters of the alphabet.
On Monday, April 8, we had the letter people parade. Each of the kindergarten students had a letter person that he/she had to dress like. The outfit was created at home and then worn to school. They were as follows: Berkley Dennis-Ms. K (Kaboom Kick); Caroline Eskew-Ms. E (Exercise Energy); August Graviett-Mr. H (Happy Hair); Caroline Kyle-Mr. C (Colossal Cap); Tuck McClard-Mr. X (Mixed Up); Presley Pinkston-Ms. A (A'Choo); Jude Seabaugh-Mr. D (Dazzling Dance); Sadie Seyer-Mr. R (Rainbow Ribbon); & Clara Vetter-Mr. Q (Quiet Question). They had a parade to each classroom so that the other students and teachers could see their outfits.
There was a cake walk hosted by the kindergarten class on Tuesday, April 9. Each of the kindergarten parents brought cakes, brownies, or cupcakes and then each class & the staff had a chance to do the cake walk to an alphabet song. The winners received delicious desserts to take home to their families.
The kindergarten students had to say bye to their letter people friends on Friday, April 12. A school bus showed up at Guardian Angel School & the nine students carried the letter people to the bus and loaded them up.
The kindergarten class will get to have their first class Mass, where they do the readings, on Thursday, April 25. Parents & friends will come to Mass to see how much the kindergarten class had learned over the past school year.
What an exciting week that the kindergarten class had. They are getting ready to advance to first grade in a month & will continue lots of learning experiences.
