Walk for Multiple Sclerosis to be held at Capaha Park April 27th

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Morgan Schmid
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Walk MS Event Flyer, Scan QR Codes to Register or Donate

Join us Saturday, April 27 at 9am at Capaha Park, Shelter #1. This walk is to raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for research for finding a cure for MS. Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic, often debilitating, disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Come join us to connect with others and walk toward a cure for MS, raise awareness, and also celebrate those living with the disease. Multiple Sclerosis impacts mobility and many people with this disease have difficulties walking and some are even unable to walk. We call this a 'walk', but walking is not mandatory. Come for food, fun, raffles, and more! For more information email Morgan at semo.ms.community@gmail.com

