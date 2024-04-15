*Menu
First Communion Day at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, MO

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Monday, April 15, 2024
Pictured for the First Holy Communion picture are: Front row left to right-Amelia Kyle, Aubrey Graviett & Kinsley Dunivan. Second row-Maverick Seabaugh, Lawson Cook, & Tripp McClard. Back row-Mrs. Pat Moore (PSR teacher), Mrs. Kathrina Kluesner (principal of Guardian Angel School), Rev. Joseph Kelly (Guardian Angel & St. Ambrose parish priest), and Mrs. Sandi Hulshof (2nd grade teacher at Guardian Angel School). Picture taken by Michelle Graviett

It was a very glorious and blessed day at Guardian Angel Church as six second graders of Guardian Angel Parish made their First Holy Communion at the 10:30 am Mass on Sunday, April 14, 2024. They were instructed by Mrs. Sandi Hulshof (2nd grade teacher at Guardian Angel School) and Mrs. Pat Moore (Guardian Angel Parish PSR teacher). Father Joseph Kelly is the parish priest and Mrs. Katrina Kluesner is the principal of Guardian Angel School. The students were Lawson Cook, Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, and Maverick Seabaugh.

May this be just one more step in the faith formation of these six children. God bless them all!!

