TG Missouri makes donations

Congress likely to kick the can on Covid-era telehealth policiesNearly two hours into a Capitol Hill hearing focused on rural health, Rep. Brad Wenstrup emphatically told the committees five witnesses: Hang with us. Federal lawmakers face a year-end deadline to solidify or scuttle an array of covid-era...
Area students named to Mizzou '39 list1Two college students from Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Mizzou '39 list. Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau were selected by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board for this...
Notre Dame to transition to president/principal model beginning July 17Notre Dame Regional High School announced Monday, April 8, that it will be transitioning to a president/principal model Monday, July 1. Current principal Tim Garner will assume the role of president, while assistant principal Paul Unterreiner will...
Coroner still hasn't found attorney as Missouri AG seeks to remove him from office4More than two months after the Missouri Attorney General's Office filed court action to remove Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan from office, the local officeholder has still not found an attorney to help him fight to keep his job. Wavis...
Bollinger Co. man again charged with failure to register as sex offenderA Bollinger County man has been charged for at least the fourth time for not registering as a sex offender. Bradley G. Wyss, of Marble Hill faces 10 to 30 years in prison after a Bollinger County Sheriff's deputy observed him in recent days driving...
Oesch appointed as associate circuit judge for Scott CountyJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Former Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda L. Oesch has been appointed to serve as an associate judge for the 33rd Judicial Circuit. On Friday, April 12, Gov. Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 21st, 22nd,...
Taxiway D bidding to start next week; regional airport sees success over solar eclipse1Airport manager Katrina Amos informed the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board that Taxiway D will be out to bid next week and gave an overview of the solar eclipses impact on the airport at the Thursday, April 11, meeting...
Did You Know? Dexter K-9 shooting latest of several cop/dog controversies in Southeast Missouri1A former Dexter K-9 officer was charged last week with alleged felony animal abuse and neglect, which investigators say resulted in the death of the departments active drug dog Apollo and the serious illness of another retired drug dog Knox...
United Way invites community members to 'Get on the Bus'1(Not-for-profit organizations) depend on volunteers. We have very limited budgets, and none of us could do our work without the devoted volunteers, explained Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri...
Route CC in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute CC in Scott County between Highway 91 and Route W near Oran will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 8...
Cape County commission advances bridge, culvert projectsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission took a head start on a bridge project and had it pay off in a big way. Much of the discussion during its Thursday, April 11, meeting revolved around replacing a bridge on County Road 501 over Apple Creek...
Gordonville, Millersville elementary schools to close after failure of Prop T12The Jackson School District sent letters Tuesday, April 9, to parents whose children attend Gordonville and Millersville elementary schools, announcing their closures at the end of the school year. ...
Missouri flag designer Marie Watkins Oliver getting bust at state Capitol2The Cape Girardeau woman mostly responsible for designing Missouris flag will be honored with a bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state Capitol. Marie Watkins Oliver, who died in 1944 at the age of 90, created and designed the flag in...
Oak Ridge ag teacher named finalist for Golden Owl Award1Oak Ridge agriculture education teacher Rich Thomas was recently named one of seven finalists for the inaugural Golden Owl Award, presented to the Missouri Agriculture Educator of the Year. The Golden Owl Award was cre ated through a partnership...
Cape Girardeau woman accused of biting man for second time3Police arrived to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday, April 9, to find a man bleeding with a tennis ball-sized bite wound to his inner forearm. It allegedly wasnt the first time. Colleen Ann Lewis, 53, was charged with third-degree assault. ...
Gov. Parson announces equipment grants benefiting public safety services2Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday, April 10, the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved $5 million worth of equipment grants going to law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical services. Two of the 70 grants are going to Scott...
Police find small safe in man's pants1A Cape Girardeau man charged with beating a woman with a wallpaper roll in early March is now in Cape Girardeau County jail on second-degree drug-trafficking charges after officers found a small safe in his pants. Gary Reno, 59, is being held on...
Most read 4/9/24Jackson man held for alleged rapeScott Christy, 56, of Jackson was charged Saturday, April 6, with first-degree rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault. Police say the alleged victim called 911 and whispered her street address over the phone, then began screaming before the...
Most read 4/5/24Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
TG Missouri makes donations
PERRYVILLE TG Missouri Corp. in Perryville announced donations totaling $18,000 were give to eight local organizations.
Donations were presented to Andy Spieler with Immanuel Lutheran School; Direk Hunt, chief of police for the Perryville Police Department; assistant fire chief Jeremy Mantz with the Perryville Fire Department; Jason Klaus, Perry County sheriff; Zach Stobart, principal of St Vincent High School in Perryville; Mark Ruark, principal of Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson; Melissa Haymaker and Frankie Hannan with Riverside Regional Library in Perryville; and Chris Wibbenmeyer, CEO of Mercy Hospital Perry.
Through a combination of financial contributions and volunteer efforts, TG Missouri actively supports programs that result in sustainable civic, cultural and environmental improvement all vital components of a thriving community.
