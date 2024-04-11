Walmart sold out of glasses days before eclipse!

More to explore
Taxiway D bidding to start next week; regional airport sees success over solar eclipse1Airport manager Katrina Amos informed the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board that Taxiway D will be out to bid next week and gave an overview of the solar eclipses impact on the airport at the Thursday, April 11, meeting...
Did You Know? Dexter K-9 shooting latest of several cop/dog controversies in Southeast MissouriA former Dexter K-9 officer was charged last week with alleged felony animal abuse and neglect, which investigators say resulted in the death of the departments active drug dog Apollo and the serious illness of another retired drug dog Knox...
United Way invites community members to 'Get on the Bus'(Not-for-profit organizations) depend on volunteers. We have very limited budgets, and none of us could do our work without the devoted volunteers, explained Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri...
Notre Dame to transition to president/principal model beginning July 11Notre Dame Regional High School announced Monday, April 8, that it will be transitioning to a president/principal model Monday, July 1. Current principal Tim Garner will assume the role of president, while assistant principal Paul Unterreiner will...
Route CC in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute CC in Scott County between Highway 91 and Route W near Oran will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 8...
Cape County commission advances bridge, culvert projectsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission took a head start on a bridge project and had it pay off in a big way. Much of the discussion during its Thursday, April 11, meeting revolved around replacing a bridge on County Road 501 over Apple Creek...
Gordonville, Millersville elementary schools to close after failure of Prop T12The Jackson School District sent letters Tuesday, April 9, to parents whose children attend Gordonville and Millersville elementary schools, announcing their closures at the end of the school year. ...
Missouri flag designer Marie Watkins Oliver getting bust at state Capitol2The Cape Girardeau woman mostly responsible for designing Missouris flag will be honored with a bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state Capitol. Marie Watkins Oliver, who died in 1944 at the age of 90, created and designed the flag in...
Oak Ridge ag teacher named finalist for Golden Owl Award1Oak Ridge agriculture education teacher Rich Thomas was recently named one of seven finalists for the inaugural Golden Owl Award, presented to the Missouri Agriculture Educator of the Year. The Golden Owl Award was cre ated through a partnership...
Cape Girardeau woman accused of biting man for second time3Police arrived to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday, April 9, to find a man bleeding with a tennis ball-sized bite wound to his inner forearm. It allegedly wasnt the first time. Colleen Ann Lewis, 53, was charged with third-degree assault. ...
Gov. Parson announces equipment grants benefiting public safety services2Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday, April 10, the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved $5 million worth of equipment grants going to law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical services. Two of the 70 grants are going to Scott...
Cape Girardeau County Commission approves asphalt bidsAsphalt, not eclipse, was the word on everyones lips at the Monday, April 8, Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting. Commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper approved hot mix asphalt bids for an annual general contract and for...
Sikeston graduate stars in 'Girls State' documentary5God can save the world, women will save America. This is a quote from Cecilia Barton in the new documentary Girls State, which was released Friday, April 5. Sikeston graduate and now Jackson local Brooke Taylor was a part of this documentary...
Police find small safe in man's pants1A Cape Girardeau man charged with beating a woman with a wallpaper roll in early March is now in Cape Girardeau County jail on second-degree drug-trafficking charges after officers found a small safe in his pants. Gary Reno, 59, is being held on...
Most read 4/9/24Jackson man held for alleged rapeScott Christy, 56, of Jackson was charged Saturday, April 6, with first-degree rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault. Police say the alleged victim called 911 and whispered her street address over the phone, then began screaming before the...
Most read 4/5/24Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Most read 4/5/24City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipse3The city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
