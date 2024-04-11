*Menu
Walmart sold out of glasses days before eclipse!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Thursday, April 11, 2024

Valerie Wondrick, Cape Walmart Supercenter associate, joined associates in the lot behind the store to view the eclipse. She's wearing a Cape Girardeau Eclipse tee shirt and eclipse safety glasses which Walmart had sold out days before the eclipse. Last minute shoppers were left to search for the correct glasses!

