Today's prayer 4-8-24

Area Properties to host Giving Tour benefiting Graceful OpportunitiesArea Properties Real Estate-River Region will host a Giving Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, that will benefit the organization Graceful Opportunities. The tour will showcase area five homes, which will feature table centerpieces designed by...
Cape County House candidates speak on agendas1District 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect5DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashes1Tyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipse3The city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 558Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning5During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges31A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
