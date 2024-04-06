Pop Culture Happenings: April

In Aprils past, the world saw the King of Terrors reign begin, learned of the tragic death of an American music icon and took a chance on an ABBA musical.

1974

50 years ago

On April 5, 1974, Stephen Kings first novel, Carrie, was published. The story follows Carrie White, a shy, bullied high-school girl who discovers she has telekinetic powers. A cruel prank at the schools prom leads Carrie to destroy the town with her powers. King, at first, gave up on the story after a few chapters, but his wife, Tabitha, pulled it out of the trash and said she thought the story was good. The paperback edition became a bestseller and spawned the authors unparalleled career as the King of Terror and Master of Horror.

1984

40 years ago

On April 1, 1974, Marvin Gaye tragically died at the age of 44 after intervening in a fight between his parents and being shot by his own father. Gaye was instrumental in shaping the sound of Motown in the 1960s with such hits as How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) and I Heard It Through the Grapevine. During the 1970s, Gaye recorded the albums What's Going On and Let's Get It On. The song Sexual Healing, released in 1982 on the album Midnight Love, won him his first two Grammy Awards. Gaye was posthumously awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1999

25 years ago

On April 6, 1974, the musical Mamma Mia! opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in London. The jukebox musical, written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, is based on songs recorded by Swedish band ABBA and composed by members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. The title of the musical is taken from the groups 1975 chart-topper Mamma Mia. The musical includes the bands biggest hits, such as Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me and S.O.S., to tell the story of a young woman trying to discover which of her mothers three former lovers is her father, so he can walk her down the aisle at her wedding. The musical opened on Broadway in 2021 and has had several touring productions in both the U.S. and U.K., as well as a film adaptation in 2008 with a sequel in 2018.