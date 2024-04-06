Pop Culture Happenings: April

-
Cape County House candidates speak on agendasDistrict 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
-
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect4DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
-
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
-
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashesTyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
-
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
-
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipseThe city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
-
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
-
-
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
-
-
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 553Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
-
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning4During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
-
-
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
-
-
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
-
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges27A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
-
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Local News 4/2/24Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
-
-
-
-
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
-
-
-
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
-
-
Pop Culture Happenings: April
In Aprils past, the world saw the King of Terrors reign begin, learned of the tragic death of an American music icon and took a chance on an ABBA musical.
1974
50 years ago
On April 5, 1974, Stephen Kings first novel, Carrie, was published. The story follows Carrie White, a shy, bullied high-school girl who discovers she has telekinetic powers. A cruel prank at the schools prom leads Carrie to destroy the town with her powers. King, at first, gave up on the story after a few chapters, but his wife, Tabitha, pulled it out of the trash and said she thought the story was good. The paperback edition became a bestseller and spawned the authors unparalleled career as the King of Terror and Master of Horror.
1984
40 years ago
On April 1, 1974, Marvin Gaye tragically died at the age of 44 after intervening in a fight between his parents and being shot by his own father. Gaye was instrumental in shaping the sound of Motown in the 1960s with such hits as How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) and I Heard It Through the Grapevine. During the 1970s, Gaye recorded the albums What's Going On and Let's Get It On. The song Sexual Healing, released in 1982 on the album Midnight Love, won him his first two Grammy Awards. Gaye was posthumously awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
1999
25 years ago
On April 6, 1974, the musical Mamma Mia! opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in London. The jukebox musical, written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, is based on songs recorded by Swedish band ABBA and composed by members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. The title of the musical is taken from the groups 1975 chart-topper Mamma Mia. The musical includes the bands biggest hits, such as Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me and S.O.S., to tell the story of a young woman trying to discover which of her mothers three former lovers is her father, so he can walk her down the aisle at her wedding. The musical opened on Broadway in 2021 and has had several touring productions in both the U.S. and U.K., as well as a film adaptation in 2008 with a sequel in 2018.