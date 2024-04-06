The Best Books Club: Contemplating Difference

-
Cape County House candidates speak on agendasDistrict 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
-
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect4DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
-
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
-
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashesTyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
-
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
-
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipseThe city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
-
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
-
-
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
-
-
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 553Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
-
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning4During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
-
-
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
-
-
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
-
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges27A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
-
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Local News 4/2/24Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
-
-
-
-
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
-
-
-
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
-
-
The Best Books Club: Contemplating Difference
When I first read Raven Black by Ann Cleeves eight years ago, I initially thought it was boring. But I kept reading, and I fell in love with Shetland and Jimmy Perez, as well as the writing of Ann Cleeves.
Before I even finished it, I learned Raven Black was first in the Shetland series, and Cleeves also has a Vera series; both were the inspiration of the television series of the same names. In the years since, Ive read and re-read every book Cleeves has written and watched every episode of both series multiple times. Hands down, they are my all-time favorite book series and television series.
I was excited, then, to return this month to the book that ignited my love for all things Ann Cleeves. I looked forward to discussing with other readers the great characterization, outstanding plot, etc., that characterize her writing. But as I read Raven Black this time, something entirely different stood out to me.
From the very first page, I was drawn less to Perez solving Catherine Ross murder and more to the character of Magnus Tait, an adult male living alone after his mother passed away some years before.
He longs for human companionship, for friends. Sadly, his limited intelligence and odd behaviors, along with his alleged and often-gossiped-about involvement in a young girls disappearance many years ago, cause him to be an outcast of Shetlands small population.
As I read, I sympathized with him and was saddened by how maliciously the other residents spoke about him and treated him. I was even more troubled that, because he was deemed unattractive and acted strangely, the residents and even some police were eager to cast him in the role of villain in their theories about Catrionas disappearance and Catherines murder.
I wondered if I was reading too much into the story.
But the truth is, I routinely see this type of reaction to news stories of cute missing children and the deaths of pretty young women or handsome men. Repeated comments clearly indicating that it is the victims attractiveness that makes their being a victim a horrible injustice causes me to want to ask, Would it be less a tragedy had they been ugly?
And on the flip side, I observe the reactions when a person of interest is unattractive or doesnt look or act like one of us. Like Tait, those alleged perpetrators are seemingly quickly assumed to be guilty of a crime that often they havent even yet been accused of.
Im saddened that as a culture, were all too willing to deify pretty people and to demonize those who dont fit societys definition of attractive. We consider ourselves progressive and tolerant, yet one look at social media posts or online comments in response to news articles reveals we all too often base our opinions of people on the superficial, as opposed to what really counts: a persons character and heart.
Maybe Im overreacting; I certainly hope so. But its incumbent on me on each one of us to do more than hope our culture doesnt measure a persons worth or character on their looks and instead embraces others, no matter what their appearance.
Instead, I must be intentional, every single day, to put that concept into practice.
Some topics Jasmine and I will discuss on our Facebook Live chat in The Best Books Group on The Best Years Facebook page at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, include:
1. The idea of community and belonging to one is central to the book. Discuss the degree to which the various major characters belong or feel like they belong in the island community.
2. It can be argued that not only is Magnus Tait a logical suspect, he is also an easy suspect. Why do you think that is?
3. Does Jimmy Perez fit your own model of a great police detective? Explain.
4. How is the fictional town of Ravenswick, Shetland, a microcosm of communities you are familiar with?
5. Another significant theme in the story is secrets. More than a few people in Ravenswick harbor secrets they have kept hidden for many years. Is that really possible in society today?
Coming Up
The Best Books Club selection for May takes us back to a great nonfiction book, Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff (Matt Paxton, 2022). A minimalist and serial de-clutterer, Ive read lots of books and blogs on the topic, and this one stands above the rest.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.