Senior Moments Column: One Day at a Time

Cape County House candidates speak on agendasDistrict 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect4DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashesTyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipseThe city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 553Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning4During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges27A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
Local News 4/2/24Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
Senior Moments Column: One Day at a Time
All throughout my life, I have been told I am a hard worker. Whether its working hard within my church, school or home, I always watched as others around me praised me for my work ethic.
I never understood why they praised me, as working hard with everything I do always seemed like common sense to me, until the day I woke up in the real world, a world filled with unmotivated people who get nothing done because of a lack of commitment. After seeing things like people quitting their jobs because it gets hard or failing a class because they refuse to turn assignments in, I chose to not let myself become like the unmotivated people I saw; instead, I decided to maintain my good work ethic, so I could achieve something I could be proud of for the rest of my life.
These past few years in my life have really tested this decision I made many years ago. I remember during my first year of high school, I felt like I was on top of the world. I excelled in classes with top grades, doing well on my volleyball team and thoroughly enjoying the experience of being a high school student. Then, it all came crumbling down in one moment.
I went home after a great volleyball practice one day, excited to tell my mother how my hard work had paid off and how I was finally able to spike the volleyball. When I walked into my home, however, I was met with a crying family who held the single worst news I had ever heard in my life: My grandmother had died. She had practically helped raise me, taking care of me when my parents had to work and eventually moving in with us in her old age.
She was one of the main people in my life who taught me what an excellent work ethic is and how important it is to work hard for my dreams. When she died, everything she taught me seemed to die, as well. It was only after I finished grieving and began to look back on everything she told me before that I realized I needed to heed her words. I could not just give up on working hard because my world seemed to crumble before me. I needed to begin building it back up before I sank too far away from my goals.
I have now almost finished my high school career, and I am enormously proud to say I have worked so hard to get to where I am. I have spent countless hours perfecting my grades, applying to colleges and preparing myself for my future. I have so much to look forward to in the future, and while hard work has helped me so far, I have much more work to do to make sure the words of people like my grandmother are not wasted. I still have my whole life ahead of me to prove where hard work truly gets me, and I am excited to spend the rest of my life learning this beautiful lesson.
Lilly Johnson is a senior at Charleston High School in Charleston, Mo. She has lived in Southeast Missouri most of her life and loves to travel with her youth group, jam to musicals and BTS, and paint during the late hours of the night.