Cape Girardeau County March 2024 tax liens

Join the B Magazine newsletter
The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during March are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
* Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County LLC, IRS
* Eden Health Spa and Salon, Isma Beauty LLC, IRS
* Grand design Remodeling LLC, IRS
* Samuel Essner, Sam Essner Construction, IRS (2)
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
* Belladona Salon & Spa, LLC, IRS (2)
* Just Horsin Around LLC, IRS
* Anthony Gresham, IRS