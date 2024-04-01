-
Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtown
The Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town.
Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable transformations within downtown Cape Girardeau, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among residents and visitors. The achievements of these individuals and organizations underscore the potential of passion-driven efforts in community development.
Honorees include:
Jessica David, Volunteer of the Year Award. David attended nearly every Cape Riverfront Market event in 2023, assisting Old Town Cape staff with all aspects of the event. She also recruited new volunteers for the market. David additionally serves on the Old Town Cape Organization Committee.
Spanish Street Mercantile, Business Excellence Award. Old Town Cape shared that the business owner, Charlie Bertrand, cleans the street on its block each day and has been involved in various downtown efforts and Old Town Cape committees over the years.
Greens Garden, Resiliency Award. From navigating the pandemic and finding ways to serve customers to innovating in todays market, the owners of Greens Garden took a leap of faith on a location to build their business.
Jon and Gary Rust, John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award. The Rust brothers, also owners of the Southeast Missourian, were recognized for the redevelopment of Scout Hall. The building was originally constructed in 1928 as the location for Cape Girardeaus Montgomery Ward. It later was home to Bartels department store, Rust & Martin furniture store and the Rialto Theater. In more recent years, it housed other organizations, including Old Town Capes offices. But over the last several years the building sat vacant. Today, Scout Hall serves as home for three restaurants, a retail boutique, luxury apartments and an event center.
Scotty Kent, Special Recognition Award. The downtown resident was honored for his positive attitude and helpfulness at Cape Riverfront Market.
Brad Smith, Outstanding Mission Support Award. This award was presented to the lieutenant of special operations at the Cape Girardeau Police Department. If youve been to a major event in Cape Girardeau, theres a good chance youve seen Lt. Smith working. He was recognized by Old Town Cape for going the extra mile, providing support to the organization to enhance safety and security at events.
Jeff Rawson, Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award. Rawson is the creative director and manager at rustmedia. Hes also the visionary behind Shipyard Music Festival, The Scout daily newsletter, The Scout Pass and plays the leadership role at the performance venue, Scout Hall. Among his community involvement, Rawson serves on the board of Old Town Cape.
The Old Town Cape annual dinner serves as a reminder of the incredible talent and spirit within our community. The contributions of the award winners have made a lasting impact, shaping the future of downtown with every event, development and project they take on.
