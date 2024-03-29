Prayer 3-29-24

More to explore
-
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday2Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
-
Care to Learn to hold Disco Party to raise money for local studentsGet ready to travel back in time with Cape Girardeau Care to Learn Chapters Disco Party on Friday, April 12. This event is a fundraiser to support the community and will take place at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The night will kick off with...
-
-
-
-
Neeley, Wiginton face off for Marble Hill mayorIncumbent Trey Wiginton and Charley Neeley are running for mayor of Marble Hill in the Tuesday, April 2, municipal election. Wiginton is a write-in candidate. A longtime employee of the city of Marble Hill, Neeley wants to put his years of...
-
Parent ProTech offers a guide to keep kids safe onlineTikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram. And so many more. Social media is everywhere these days and can be accessible to anyone with a smartphone or computer. Having this type of power in ones hand or pocket can be daunting for everyone...
-
-
Bunny business: Kneir family raises rabbits for competitionsWhen thinking of animals in competition, livestock usually comes to mind, not fluffy bunnies. But not for Mark and Brenda Kneir, who started Mo Bunnies Rabbitry in 2014. Brenda Kneir shows rabbits and has started to bring in her grandsons, Carson...
-
-
Longtime banker Ronnie Maxwell running for county treasurer3Ronnie Maxwell, assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Jackson, is running for the position of Cape Girardeau County treasurer. This has been 20 years in the making not just working for the county, but specifically for...
-
Embattled Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks reelection amid legal turmoil27Suspended Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan is running for reelection amid efforts by the Missouri attorney general to oust him from office. Jordan added his name to the list of candidates seeking office before filing deadline Tuesday,...
-
Juvenile in custody after firearm discharged at Charleston High School football field2CHARLESTON A 14-year-old male is in custody after a firearm was discharged Tuesday, March 26, at the Charleston High School football field. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert E. Hearnes, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday,...
-
(Untitled)
-
School officials laud success of restricting cellphone use9Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members received an update on the effectiveness of the newly implemented cellphone pouches during Monday's meeting. After 10 weeks of utilizing the product at the high school, Cape Central principal...
-
Cape Girardeau County board approves bond interest payments1During a relatively quick meeting Monday, March 25, Cape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper approved three bond interest payments. These payments were for bonds from 2018, 2020 and 2022. They were used for...
-
David Dolan, retired circuit judge, to run for House District 148 seat6Retired judge David Dolan has decided to make a run at the statehouse. Dolan -- who, until March 15, had served as the presiding judge over Scott and Mississippi counties, the 33rd Judicial Circuit, since 1998 -- filed to run for the District 148...
-
-
Man convicted of murder to get new trialKENNETT -- In what appears to be a result of miscommunication and various unfortunate circumstances, Melvin D. Anderson -- who was convicted of murder -- will be receiving a new trial. According to the judgment entered March 20, Judge Mark Preyer...
-
Vivek Malek launches campaign for full term as state treasurer5Missouri state Treasurer Vivek Malek returned to Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 25, holding the first of several events in his campaign for election at Cape Girardeau City Hall. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Malek to the role in December 2022 when...
-
Scott City Camping World celebrates opening dayAfter more than a year of being vacant, the Camping World location by Scott City at 49 Airport Road finally opened to the public Monday, March 25. Its been a busy day, sales manager Paul Russell said. People were waiting at the door, so we have...
-
Scott Amick, co-owner of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel, former Scott County coroner, dies at 661Former longtime Scott County Coroner Scott Amick also a former school board member, basketball referee and football time clock operator died Sunday, March 24, at his home. Amick was 66 years old. Amick was an owner and partner of Amick-Burnett...
-
New organization takes over case management for Bollinger County tornado victims4The East Missouri Action Agency is taking over case management services from Catholic Charities regarding recovery efforts associated with the tornado last year in Bollinger County, according to a news release issued by the organization. A local...
-
Stars and Stripes Region magazine expected to begin distribution in AprilThe first issue of Stars and Stripes Historic Region magazine is expected to print and distribute in April. According to a news release from facilitator Jim Martin, the Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is hoping to receive the copies...
-
SEMO exceeds $350K Giving Day donation goal2For the second consecutive year, Southeast Missouri State University set a fundraising record on its annual Giving Day. The university received 1,098 individual gifts last week, totaling $359,401, exceeding the University Foundations goal of...
-
Chaffee event center signals new beginning1A Chaffee couple has converted an old newspaper office into a community event center. Stevie Williams and her husband, Jake, plan to host birthday parties, baby showers, weddings and more at The Signal Event Center, 113 S. Main St. in Chaffee...
-
Jackson boutique born from online business1Megan Senciboy attended Southeast Missouri State University with a major in fashion merchandising. Three weeks after graduating, in June 2019, she started her own online business called Harper James Boutique. On Friday, May 31, Senciboy will open up...
-
Seis Express offers Mexican on the goSeis Express, a new quick service restaurant from the owners of Seis Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Cape Girardeau, has opened at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 1. The Mexican restaurant opened March 8. "The menu is mostly the same but we've got a...
-
Barbershop, restaurant among new businessesA variety of new businesses are coming to Cape Girardeau, according to business licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. n James Macklin of Cape Girardeau is starting Blessed Blades, a barbershop at 338...
-
Most read 3/23/24Police charge Cape Girardeau woman, 23, they believe set up beating, robbery of 19-year-old male5A Cape Girardeau woman is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond, facing charges relating to a car theft and assault, which left a 19-year-old victim disoriented and confused while walking on the Interstate 55. Katrina Strouth, 23, faces...
-
Most read 3/23/24Jim Riley named Limbaugh Award winner at Cape Girardeau Chamber's annual dinner1Red Letter Communications founder Jim Riley became the newest recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on Friday, March 22, at the Show Me Center. The award recognizes exceptional...
-
Most read 3/22/24Food truck operator, former restaurant owner faces federal drug, weapons charges9A Cape Girardeau food truck operator and former downtown restaurant owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution and weapons accusations. The indictment claims the federal government could seize 215 weapons if it obtains a...