Smith's vote on budget deal

Column (3/26/24)The dangerous consequences of Biden's border crisisIn mid-March, an illegal immigrant was arrested for viciously stabbing two people outside a laundromat in O'Fallon, Mo. It's just one of the many examples of the dangerous consequences of President Joe Biden's border crisis, which has turned every...
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
New York doomed to be migrant central other cities take noteMayor Eric Adams agreement, announced Friday, to limit the time migrants can stay in shelters at taxpayers expense, is smoke and mirrors. Its designed to fool you into thinking hes solving a problem when hes actually caving to the migrant...
We must show up and do better for our communitiesA big part of my job is community engagement. The opinion section of any newspaper cannot happen without the people of the community. In order to lift up the voices of our neighbors, I must reach out and be willing to talk to people, not just sit at...
Oakland's tax revolt is a hopeful insurrectionYoud never expect a tax revolt to start in the blue California city of Oakland. But a bunch of angry, overtaxed and underprotected local business people there have said, Enough is enough. The owner of a restaurant has called on other Oakland...
Abortion is a winning issue for RepublicansAbortion is a winning issue for Republicans The visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul, the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion clinic, is getting the considerable...
Joe Biden should be angry and anxiousWho knows if Joe Biden is as "angry and anxious" about his reelection prospects as a new NBC News report portrays him. It could be that it's ordinary ill-temper from a politician prone to shouting in private (an Axios headline not too long ago...
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A global deal for American prosperityThe Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel company recently agreed to be purchased by the Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded company Nippon Steel. This deal makes sense to economists. It will encourage other foreign companies to invest in the U.S., creating...
Column (3/22/24)Trump didn't threaten a 'bloodbath'At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Donald Trump said that if he is not elected in November, there will be a "bloodbath." That he said that much is true. Having actually read the text of his remarks, however, I do not believe he was threatening: Elect...
Column (3/21/24)Options and support for educationHey y'all! Another week has come and gone and it has been a whirlwind of legislative activity. In addition to the continuing process of committee hearings and meeting with colleagues to work out the details of proposed legislation, activity on the...
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
Smith's vote on budget deal
To Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri's 8th Congressional District,
Your vote in favor of the latest budget deal, of over $1.2 trillion, is disheartening. You have betrayed your district, you have betrayed those who have voted for you, and once again shown how you have a complete lack of morals or values of which you claim to possess.
Every 100 days we are spending roughly $1 trillion in these continuing resolutions. Your constituents have to live on a budget and cannot just continue to spend and spend, going deeper and deeper into debt without consequences.
The spending bill you voted for did not just "keep our government open" but it allocated $500 million to Jordan and Egypt for border security (when we can't secure our own border and just yesterday had illegals swarm the Texas National Guard), $400K towards chest binders and "tucking" swimwear for children, $17.5 million for the Eisenhower Library, $15 million for Charleston Area Medical Center, $15 million for Marshall University, another $15 million for Lion College, and on and on. Are those items truly necessary to fund the government? Or do you just like voting for unnecessary earmarks and waste to "keep the government open?"
The people of Cape Girardeau County deserve better representation than this.
BRANDON MARTIN, Jackson