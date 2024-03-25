Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this area

-
New York doomed to be migrant central other cities take noteMayor Eric Adams agreement, announced Friday, to limit the time migrants can stay in shelters at taxpayers expense, is smoke and mirrors. Its designed to fool you into thinking hes solving a problem when hes actually caving to the migrant...
We must show up and do better for our communitiesA big part of my job is community engagement. The opinion section of any newspaper cannot happen without the people of the community. In order to lift up the voices of our neighbors, I must reach out and be willing to talk to people, not just sit at...
Oakland's tax revolt is a hopeful insurrectionYoud never expect a tax revolt to start in the blue California city of Oakland. But a bunch of angry, overtaxed and underprotected local business people there have said, Enough is enough. The owner of a restaurant has called on other Oakland...
Abortion is a winning issue for RepublicansAbortion is a winning issue for Republicans The visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul, the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion clinic, is getting the considerable...
Joe Biden should be angry and anxiousWho knows if Joe Biden is as "angry and anxious" about his reelection prospects as a new NBC News report portrays him. It could be that it's ordinary ill-temper from a politician prone to shouting in private (an Axios headline not too long ago...
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A global deal for American prosperityThe Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel company recently agreed to be purchased by the Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded company Nippon Steel. This deal makes sense to economists. It will encourage other foreign companies to invest in the U.S., creating...
Column (3/22/24)Trump didn't threaten a 'bloodbath'At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Donald Trump said that if he is not elected in November, there will be a "bloodbath." That he said that much is true. Having actually read the text of his remarks, however, I do not believe he was threatening: Elect...
Column (3/21/24)Options and support for educationHey y'all! Another week has come and gone and it has been a whirlwind of legislative activity. In addition to the continuing process of committee hearings and meeting with colleagues to work out the details of proposed legislation, activity on the...
Column (3/20/24)Elite heaven or real hell on earth?The horrific murder of Laken Riley by a repeated felony offender and illegal alien Jose Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan citizen, was preventable -- had federal immigration laws simply been enforced by the Biden administration. When called out in his recent...
Column (3/19/24)Democratic leadership send signal to left-wing baseThe uncommitted voters of Michigan say "jump," and Chuck Schumer asks "how high?" The Senate majority leader gave an extraordinary speech flaying the democratically elected leader of an ally engaged in fighting a defensive war against a hideous...
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
Editorial (3/1/24)Presidential nominee voting cranking up in MissouriMissouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month. Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23. The...
Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this area
Otto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri.
Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful performances at the Show Me Center during the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, where he led the Braves to some impressive victories.
Porter would go on to have a successful tenure at Georgetown University where he played two seasons before going pro.
In 2013, Porter was the third overall selection in the NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. During this 11-year professional career, he would also play for the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Porter was part of the 2021-2022 Golden State championship team.
The 30-year-old Porter recently announced his retirement from the NBA, finishing his career with averages of 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 527 games.
Frank Staple, former SCC coach and current Sikeston High School athletic director, spoke with Sikeston Standard Democrat sports editor Dennis Marshall following Porters retirement announcement.
Otto has always been an incredibly focused and hard-working individual, Staple said. From his days at Scott County Central to winning an NBA championship with the Warriors, hes been an example of how to do things the right way. He took his own path to greatness and set an example for players in the SEMO area for generations to come. His talent is once in a lifetime, but the way he approached the game with impeccable fundamentals and a selfless, team-first attitude can be emulated by all. He is a SEMO legend, and we are all proud that the world got to know Bubba.
We are certainly proud of Porter Jr.s basketball career. Its no small feat to play college basketball, let alone make it to the NBA. For Porter to have an 11-year career at the highest level and win a championship, thats impressive. We offer our congratulations on an excellent playing career and look forward to seeing what he does next.
