Refuting Smith's claims

Aboftion is a winning issue for RepublicansAbortion is a winning issue for Republicans The visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul, the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion clinic, is getting the considerable...
Joe Biden should be angry and anxiousWho knows if Joe Biden is as "angry and anxious" about his reelection prospects as a new NBC News report portrays him. It could be that it's ordinary ill-temper from a politician prone to shouting in private (an Axios headline not too long ago...
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A global deal for American prosperityThe Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel company recently agreed to be purchased by the Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded company Nippon Steel. This deal makes sense to economists. It will encourage other foreign companies to invest in the U.S., creating...
Column (3/22/24)Trump didn't threaten a 'bloodbath'At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Donald Trump said that if he is not elected in November, there will be a "bloodbath." That he said that much is true. Having actually read the text of his remarks, however, I do not believe he was threatening: Elect...
Column (3/21/24)Options and support for educationHey y'all! Another week has come and gone and it has been a whirlwind of legislative activity. In addition to the continuing process of committee hearings and meeting with colleagues to work out the details of proposed legislation, activity on the...
Column (3/20/24)Elite heaven or real hell on earth?The horrific murder of Laken Riley by a repeated felony offender and illegal alien Jose Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan citizen, was preventable -- had federal immigration laws simply been enforced by the Biden administration. When called out in his recent...
Column (3/19/24)Democratic leadership send signal to left-wing baseThe uncommitted voters of Michigan say "jump," and Chuck Schumer asks "how high?" The Senate majority leader gave an extraordinary speech flaying the democratically elected leader of an ally engaged in fighting a defensive war against a hideous...
Column (3/19/24)Biden's budget plan is the wrong recipe for AmericaPresident Joe Biden frequently says, "Don't tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I'll tell you what you value." Well, as Biden's recently released budget proposal for next year makes clear, he is once again doubling down on the very same...
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
Column (3/18/24)Biden's corporate tax hike: populism versus economic literacyIn the latest volley of policy proposals that seem more rooted in populist rhetoric than economic knowledge, President Joe Bidens budget plan to hike the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28% strikes me as particularly misguided. This move,...
Column (3/18/24)To win, the GOP needs to say what its for, not againstRepublicans are never going to impeach Joe Biden. I wish more Republicans would beat that fact into their skulls. Just as Democrats werent able to impeach Donald Trump because they didnt control the Senate, Republicans are never going to impeach...
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
Editorial (3/1/24)Presidential nominee voting cranking up in MissouriMissouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month. Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23. The...
Refuting Smith's claims
One of my favorite movies is "My Cousin Vinny". In one scene, Vinny responds to the prosecuting attorney's opening statement: "Everything that guy just said is B.S." In his newsletter dated March 15, 8th District U.S. Rep. Smith critiqued President Biden's budget plan. To paraphrase Vinny, "Everything that guy wrote is B.S."
Biden is criticized for refusing to reauthorize Trump's 2017 tax cuts. These cuts increased the federal deficit and disproportionally benefited high-income earners. Biden is proposing higher taxes on the rich with tax cuts for those earning under $400,000. Hardly "crushing tax increases".
Next for criticism are "death taxes". Under Trump, estate taxes were imposed on taxable estates in excess of $13 million (or $26 million) per couple. Biden wants these to revert back to 2016 levels of $7 million/$14 million. Enough?
"More money for the IRS". Extra agents focusing solely on high-income tax returns yields more tax revenue than it costs. Plus anyone who has waited months to get a tax refund should appreciate the need for enhanced processing efficiency.
"Killing American-made Energy". In 2023, the U.S. set a record for producing more petroleum products than any other country ever! Plus annual record increases in renewable energy production has created thousands of new jobs. "Killing"?
Representative Smith laments that all Biden and Washington Democrats care about "delivering for the wealthy and most radical members of their party". There is an old saying about the pot calling the kettle black. That certainly applies to the misleading rhetoric presented by the Republican Party.
PETER J. GORDON, Cape Girardeau