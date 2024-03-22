We wish you a meaningful Palm Sunday

Editorial

Sunday, March 24, is Palm Sunday.

The observance commemorates Jesus arriving in Jerusalem, days before he would be crucified. The large crowd greeted him, waving palm branches.

From the Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 21, verses 1 through 11:

Now when they drew near to Jerusalem and came to Bethphage, to the Mount of Olives, then Jesus sent two disciples, saying to them, "Go into the village in front of you, and immediately you will find a donkey tied, and a colt with her. Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone says anything to you, you shall say, 'The Lord needs them,' and he will send them at once." This took place to fulfill what was spoken by the prophet, saying, "Say to the daughter of Zion, 'Behold, your king is coming to you, humble, and mounted on a donkey, and on a colt, the foal of a beast of burden.'" 6 The disciples went and did as Jesus had directed them. They brought the donkey and the colt and put on them their cloaks, and he sat on them. Most of the crowd spread their cloaks on the road, and others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. And the crowds that went before him and that followed him were shouting, "Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!" And when he entered Jerusalem, the whole city was stirred up, saying, "Who is this?" And the crowds said, "This is the prophet Jesus, from Nazareth of Galilee.

As the crowd welcomed Jesus, Palm Sundays message today encourages Christians to welcome Jesus into their life, following his directive to love one another and embrace his teachings.

Palm Sunday begins the Christian Holy Week, which marches toward the crucifixion on Good Friday and Jesus rising from the dead on Easter.

Before we celebrate the miracle and spiritual renewal of Easter, we trace the path Jesus took and solemnly note his betrayal, trial and death.

This is a time of reflection and thankfulness for the sacrifice Jesus made in our name. We wish you a meaningful Palm Sunday.