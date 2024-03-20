The annual tradition of a St. Joseph's table was started by Father Joseph Kelly at Guardian Angel Parish on the Feast of St. Joseph on March 19, 2024. The tradition of St. Joseph's Table originated in Sicily, Italy. It was started as a thank you to St. Joseph for answering their prayer to ending a huge drought. In Italy, the event is shared by the rich and the poor. Food is brought in and given as alms to the poor. No one can be sent away from the table. Italians celebrate Father's Day on the Feast of St. Joseph, being St. Joseph is the foster father of Jesus.

Parishioners met Father Kelly in the front of Guardian Angel Church. They processed from the church to the Oran KC Hall, with Kory Kluesner holding a picture of St. Joseph with the Christ child, followed by Father Kelly and the parishioners of Guardian Angel and St. Ambrose parishes. As they walked, the group prayed the Litany to St. Joseph and sang a hymn. Father Kelly gives RCIA classes on Tuesday nights at the hall, so class members and some others joined in for the event.

At the KC Hall, upon arrival, Father Kelly approached the shrine established in the hall in honor of St. Joseph, as the people in attendance went to their tables. Upon the altar was a statue of St. Joseph, flowers, candles, and a variety of bread. Father Kelly led the litany of St. Joseph in Latin and then blessed the St. Joseph altar, the food, and the people.

The people in attendance prepared pastas, bread, salads and desserts and brought them for all to enjoy. All dishes were non-meat, as is the tradition. It was all very delicious.

Following the meal, Father Kelly gave his RCIA class instructions to all in attendance.