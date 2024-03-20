Eucharistic Procession at Guardian Angel Parish

-
Missouri treasurer visits SEMO to promote state's 529 education savings plan1Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped at Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday, March 19, during his statewide tour to discuss the tax benefits of saving for education through the states 529 education savings plan. ...
Jackson Board of Aldermen approves land sale to Rubbermaid for employee parkingJackson Board of Aldermen members discussed several topics during its lengthy meeting Monday, March 18. One ordinance it passed involved approving a land sale to Newell Rubbermaid Development, the largest manufacturer and second-largest employer in...
Cape Girardeau County coroner gets another extension in removal caseA judge has granted Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan another 30 days to respond to the Missouri attorney generals office quo warranto petition to remove him from office. The extension was not opposed by Gregory Goodwin, the attorney...
Scott City Camping World opening MondayThe Camping World location at 49 Airport Road in Scott City will, at long last, open to the public Monday, March 25, according to the companys website. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the development of the 12-acre...
City of Cape Girardeau constructing new bathrooms for Capaha FieldThe City of Cape Girardeau has started building bathrooms for Capaha Field, with work on the structure beginning March 7. The bathrooms are being built by city staff, and the Parks and Recreation Department looks to be finished by the start of the...
Shot-hearing system leads to arrest in SikestonSIKESTON Sikestons new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm. On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city...
Route DD in Scott County reduced for shoulder workRoute DD in Scott County from County Road 593 to County Road 372 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work. According to a news release, the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Eclipse expected to draw thousands to region April 84On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will stretch from Mexico, across the United States and into Canada -- dubbed as the "Great North American Eclipse." Large swaths of all three countries will be within the path of totality when the moon...
An interview with eclipse expert David BaronEclipse expert and science writer David Baron has ideas about the best ways to experience the 2024 total eclipse and how special it is for Cape Girardeau to have two total eclipses within the past 7 years. He lives in Colorado and has experienced...
Century Casino manager recounts memories of past eclipsesOn the last day of school, I carefully folded the newspaper and placed it into my pocket before leaving for summer break. Over the next couple of weeks, I carefully digested the details about the solar eclipse -- it was a partial eclipse in Missouri...
Perryville to hold eclipse event for visually impairedA variety of Perryville organizations will team up to hold the Hear the Eclipse event for visually impaired individuals from to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Perryville Fire Station No. 2. The organizations hosting the event include...
Shawnee National Forest opening seasonal campgrounds for eclipseShawnee National Forest will open seasonally closed campgrounds for the upcoming total solar eclipse. According to a Forest Service news release, the sites open include Red Bud Campground, Pine Ridge Campground and Johnson Creek Campground. Their...
Safety-first for the upcoming solar eclipseWhile getting ready for what may be for some a once-in-a-lifetime event, you'll want to make sure you're viewing the 2024 solar eclipse in the safest way possible. Staying safe for the upcoming eclipse on April 8 can be as plain and simple as making...
MoDOT: Plan ahead for best eclipse viewing, avoiding traffic congestionOn Monday, April 8, citizens across southern and southeast Missouri will have the chance to see a rare celestial event -- a total solar eclipse. The moon will block the sun's light and cause a total solar eclipse to be visible across nearly 115...
Plans being finalized as solar eclipse approachesSIKESTON -- A total solar eclipse is nearing, and Sikeston will be in the path of totality, making it one of the best viewing locations in the country as the moon drifts in front of the sun. Sikeston residents are encouraged to mark their calendars...
KC Wolf coming to Bluff for eclipse-focused eventHe kept the crowd roaring as they cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the last two consecutive Super Bowls. Now, he will be coming to Poplar Bluff. KC Wolf, the beloved mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in Poplar Bluff on Monday,...
Wappapello delivers lesson on eclipse history, scienceSoutheast Missouri will be a main attraction for the 2024 total solar eclipse. An event like this comes with many questions, one in particular: what is a solar eclipse? Eugene Vale and Jo Schaper with Geo Communications Services were invited to the...
Area businesses planning special eclipse partiesThe solar eclipse is cause enough for celebration, but experiencing one twice in seven years is something special. Different businesses are rolling out the red carpet to prepare for the event and to bring in as many patrons as possible while doing...
Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse eventLegendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright isn't just a good baseball player, he's a talented musician as well. Wainwright, now a country music artist, is set to perform with his band Monday, April 8, at Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, 272...
5 safety-first tips for watching the eclipse with childrenThe excitement for the total eclipse is building, and it's the perfect time to teach children about the moon and stars and stargazing. There is plenty of time left to prepare them for the big event: 1. Read about an eclipse. There are plenty of...
Cape Girardeau school board candidates participate in forum ahead of April 2 election8Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education candidates took the stage to discuss their platforms Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School's Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Incumbent board members Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald made...
Reviving history, Cape Girardeau reclaims lost Civil War cannon1The recent return of the Woodruff cannon to Cape Girardeau has ignited historical reflection and interest from local Civil War reenactors. This artifact, named George after George Thilenius by the Friends of Fort D, has made its way home to Cape...
Notre Dame junior scores perfect 36 on ACT3Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next...
Postal Service working through options in area29The U.S. Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau region continues to struggle, as management searches for short- and long-term solutions, some of which may eventually bring a return of some processing operations to Cape Girardeau. While fewer post...
Law firm coworkers celebrate 50 years of working together5Glenda Nations started as a receptionist at what is now the Oliver, Oliver & Waltz law firm in 1974. She was 19 years old. It was her first job after graduating from Hickey College in St. Louis and was supposed to be a temporary assignment. "Two of...
For the love of pho: Urban Kitchen & Bar opens in Cape Girardeau2A new restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau aims to bring the flavors of Southeast Asia to Southeast Missouri. Urban Kitchen & Bar at 20 N. Spanish St. started its soft opening Wednesday, March 13. It will remain open through its official grand...
New gas station, food trucks, hotel, tax service to openA plethora of business owners have filled out licenses with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department recently. n Rhodes Convenience Store No. 120 is scheduled to open Saturday, March 30, at 2146 William St. The store is owned by...
Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform44At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform. The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to...
Police: Cape Girardeau man pointed AR-style gun at person in store, woman waved handgun18Witnesses say a Cape Girardeau man entered a store with an assault style rifle and threatened a person, prompting the person to fire his weapon at the man while his vehicle was leaving the business, police say. Another woman waved a handgun in the...
Eucharistic Procession at Guardian Angel Parish
Several Knights of Columbus members from the Newman Center on SEMO's campus, in Cape Girardeau, MO, along with Deacon Tom Schumer and student photographers, used their spring break from SEMO to participate in the Anima Christi '24 Pilgrimage. They started the pilgrimage in Joplin, MO on Sunday, March 10 and headed east through several communities throughout the week and returned back to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 17. At each parish they stopped at, about 2-3 parishes per day, they participated in a Eucharistic Processions or Holy Hours with the parish priest and members of that parish. The photographer and videographer took pictures and videos along the way and posted them on the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeaus Facebook page. Families & friends could follow the group along the way by watching the Facebook posts. This pilgrimage is part of the Eucharistic Revival going on in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and throughout the Church in America.
On Sunday, March 10, the group arrived in Joplin and went on to Billings & Springfield. On Monday, they were at Kimberling City & Marshfield; Tuesday-Houston, Mountain View, and Willow Springs; Wednesday-West Plains & Van Buren; Thursday-Fredericktown & Poplar Bluff; Friday-Glennonville, Portageville & Sikeston; Saturday-Benton, Oran, & Scott City; and finished in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 17. They had all-night Adoration from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Mass was celebrated on Sunday morning at 9:30 am with Bishop Edward Rice at the Newman Center church and then processed with the Eucharist to St. Mary Cathedral.
On Saturday, March 16, at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, Fr. Joseph Kelly, carried the Eucharist enclosed in the monstrance and walked under a canopy that was held by the Knights of Columbus men. Along with them, more Knights of Columbus members rang the bells, carried the crucifix, and carried the incense, while incensing the pathway in front of the monstrance. They were followed by fellow students from SEMO as well as parishioners of Guardian Angel and St. Ambrose parishes.
The procession went through the Guardian Angel graveyard to each of the 3 altars on the cemetery grounds. At each altar, Father Kelly placed the monstrance on the altar, used incense, and led everyone in song, both Latin & English, as they knelt in adoration. After the third altar, they proceeded back to Guardian Angel Church where they came in and knelt and prayed before the Blessed Sacrament. At the end of adoration, they proceeded out of church, prayed the Anima Christi (Soul of Christ) prayer and returned the Holy Eucharist to the traveling tabernacle.
A group picture of everyone in attendance was taken on Guardian Angel steps followed by a picture of the Knights of Columbus men. Everyone was invited to a fried chicken dinner at the KC Hall.
What a testimony of these young men of the Knights of Columbus, who used their spring break to bring the Eucharistic Procession from west to east of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau!
