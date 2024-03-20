Eucharistic Procession at Guardian Angel Parish

Several Knights of Columbus members from the Newman Center on SEMO's campus, in Cape Girardeau, MO, along with Deacon Tom Schumer and student photographers, used their spring break from SEMO to participate in the Anima Christi '24 Pilgrimage. They started the pilgrimage in Joplin, MO on Sunday, March 10 and headed east through several communities throughout the week and returned back to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 17. At each parish they stopped at, about 2-3 parishes per day, they participated in a Eucharistic Processions or Holy Hours with the parish priest and members of that parish. The photographer and videographer took pictures and videos along the way and posted them on the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeaus Facebook page. Families & friends could follow the group along the way by watching the Facebook posts. This pilgrimage is part of the Eucharistic Revival going on in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and throughout the Church in America.

On Sunday, March 10, the group arrived in Joplin and went on to Billings & Springfield. On Monday, they were at Kimberling City & Marshfield; Tuesday-Houston, Mountain View, and Willow Springs; Wednesday-West Plains & Van Buren; Thursday-Fredericktown & Poplar Bluff; Friday-Glennonville, Portageville & Sikeston; Saturday-Benton, Oran, & Scott City; and finished in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 17. They had all-night Adoration from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Mass was celebrated on Sunday morning at 9:30 am with Bishop Edward Rice at the Newman Center church and then processed with the Eucharist to St. Mary Cathedral.

On Saturday, March 16, at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, Fr. Joseph Kelly, carried the Eucharist enclosed in the monstrance and walked under a canopy that was held by the Knights of Columbus men. Along with them, more Knights of Columbus members rang the bells, carried the crucifix, and carried the incense, while incensing the pathway in front of the monstrance. They were followed by fellow students from SEMO as well as parishioners of Guardian Angel and St. Ambrose parishes.

The procession went through the Guardian Angel graveyard to each of the 3 altars on the cemetery grounds. At each altar, Father Kelly placed the monstrance on the altar, used incense, and led everyone in song, both Latin & English, as they knelt in adoration. After the third altar, they proceeded back to Guardian Angel Church where they came in and knelt and prayed before the Blessed Sacrament. At the end of adoration, they proceeded out of church, prayed the Anima Christi (Soul of Christ) prayer and returned the Holy Eucharist to the traveling tabernacle.

A group picture of everyone in attendance was taken on Guardian Angel steps followed by a picture of the Knights of Columbus men. Everyone was invited to a fried chicken dinner at the KC Hall.

What a testimony of these young men of the Knights of Columbus, who used their spring break to bring the Eucharistic Procession from west to east of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau!