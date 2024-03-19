Alma Schrader Cereal Domino Chain and Science Day

Alma Schrader PTO hosted a Science Day for all grades on Friday, March 15, 2024. To incorporate community service into the event, students were asked to donate boxes of cereal to be donated to those in need within our community. Our students far surpassed the goal and brought in 1,553 boxes of cereal.

To kick off our science day, the cereal boxes were set in a line throughout the hallways of the entire school. Third grade teacher Jessica O'Guin was given the honor of pushing the first box of cereal and beginning the domino chain reaction. While students cheered, the boxes continued to fall for 3 minutes and 24 seconds!

During the science day, our students rotated through stations and experienced presentations about veterinary medicine, chemistry, robotics, aggregates and asphalt paving, nursing, dinosaurs, plastics, exercise science, DNA and first aid. Local presenters shared their knowledge and kept our students engaged and learning. Thank you to those that contributed to making our science day a success!