Congrats to Delta basketball

Letter to the Editor

Congratulations to the Delta Ladycats!

As a team host for the Missouri State High School Basketball Championships in Columbia, I had the opportunity to spend time with the basketball players, coaches David and Toby Heeb, and fans from Delta, Missouri. These people were distinguished representatives of their community, and you should be proud of the excellent impression they made in Columbia.

Congratulations to the town, the high school, and most importantly, the team! I hope to see the Ladycats back again for future Show-Me Showdowns!

Tricia Kroll, MSHSAA team host, Columbia, Missouri