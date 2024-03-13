Local police benefit from alleged suspects' sloppiness

Editorial

In the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time.

In the real world, thats not always the case. There usually isnt a bartender who saw the victim and perpetrator arguing moments before the killing or an insurance policy that points a flashing sign at whomever benefited from a persons death.

But in Cape Girardeau of late, police appear to have been helped in three recent cases by alleged suspects who made their jobs a bit easier.

On Feb. 25, police found a man, Casimiro Hernandez-Ruiz, dead from stab wounds in the 1200 block of North Water Street. Hours later, police apprehended two men  Ariel Escobar-Soler and Marcos Lopez  at a residence on North Middle Street. According to police, in their possession were the alleged murder weapon and a bloody jacket.

A Feb. 27 shooting left KeMari Childress dead and another person wounded near a CVS pharmacy on William Street. Authorities charged Tremarion Jones with the shooting and Yaunique Cain with tampering with physical evidence. Cains alleged crime? Allegedly returning to the scene to retrieve Jones cell phone dropped there. Zhamious Smith also faces a charge of hindering apprehension and resisting a lawful stop in the case.

Just this week, Jaleel Henry has been charged in connection with a shooting incident from earlier this month in which a bullet entered a mans vehicle and eventually struck him in the back. How did they track down a suspect in this seemingly random shooting? Police say they found a jacket and shell casings at the scene. In the jacket, the suspects ID.

Law enforcement folks have a full toolbox when it comes to investigating crimes and piecing together what happened. They are really good at what they do.

No doubt, though, alleged suspects who leave their ID and/or other traceable objects at the scenes and who fail to dispose of alleged murder weapons and DNA-soaked clothing items make their work a little bit easier.

They say things happen in threes. Weve had three violent incidents of late. So, maybe well have a quiet period for a while.

If not, we hope those who commit crimes in the area are sloppy in their attention to detail and help law enforcement folks track them down in a timely manner.