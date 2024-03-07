Prayer 3-7-24

More to explore
Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race1Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the partys spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Daume owns a 600-acre soybean...
Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenagerA yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon...
Jefferson administrators Walker, Dean honored by Missouri Association of Elementary School PrincipalsIts 8 a.m. on a Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, and the gym is filled with students from pre-K through fifth grade. At the front of the room stands the schools energetic principal Amber Walker with a microphone in her...
Lawmakers consider bill to raise training standards for Missouri coronersThe Missouri Legislature is looking at setting minimum training standards for coroners following allegations that the Cape Girardeau County coroner stole money at death scenes and botched numerous death investigations. Wavis Jordan, elected coroner...
Bridging the divide: SEMOs Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbookIn the midst of a divided political landscape where divisions often overshadow cooperation, an alliance is taking shape at Southeast Missouri State University, signaling a shift in the traditional playbook of politics. In an event set to rewrite the...
Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape CountyA Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County. According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with...
Jackson Aldermen receive bid update informationThe Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4. Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipke said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms...
Dwayne Kirchhoff running for Cape County Commissioner4Former school board member and firefighter Dwayne Kirchhoff has entered the race for 1st District Cape Girardeau County Commissioner as a Republican. Kirchhoff is a lifelong Cape Girardeau County resident. His family's roots in the county stretch...
Jackson alderman Dave Reiminger joins Cape Girardeau County commission race4Dave Reiminger, a longtime member on the Jackson Board of Aldermen, is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner position. "I believe that in 30 years as a city alderman in Jackson, it provides me with the leadership, in a lot...
Private investigator John Mackey runs for Cape Girardeau County coronerBurfordville private investigator John Mackey, a Republican, has joined the race for Cape Girardeau County coroner. Mackey is a former U.S. Navy hospital corpsman and a combat medic with the Missouri Army National Guard...
Community Counseling Center identifies suicide risk for children ages 10 to 13Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and the No. 2 cause of death nationwide for youth and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24, according to a December report by the JED Foundation -- a not-for-profit group aimed...
Bollinger County Caring Council minutesBollinger County Caring Council met at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, in the conference room of University of Missouri Extension-Bollinger County in Marble Hill with the following in attendance: Sue Brewer, BCCC chairman, Salvation Army; Juanita Welker,...
MINI REUNION
March 20 is deadline to submit nominations for McDonald's $500 agriculture scholarshipMcDonald's restaurants throughout the area, including Marble Hill, are now accepting nominations for the third annual McDonald's Agriculture Scholarship Awards Program. Now through March 20, members of the community can nominate students studying...
Filing for primary election open until March 26Four candidates in Bollinger County have signed on to run for election in the August primary election. According to Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard, those seeking re-election so far are Assessor Ronda Elfrink, Coroner Calvin Troxell and...
Most read 3/5/24Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse6Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
Most read 3/4/24Man 'struck' by bullet in Cape; not injured24A motorist on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was struck by a bullet Saturday, March 2, but was not injured in the incident. According to authorities, the man was driving a van when a bullet entered through the rear window. It passed through the...
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...