Specialty grant program now open

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for several specialty grants, including one open to nonprofits in southeast Missouri.

The Lennie Cloud Fund for the Hearing Impaired Grant Program has $500 available to a nonprofit within the CFOs service area to assist individuals with impaired hearing through equipment, programming or training.

This program, supported by a field-of-interest endowment, is open now through May 15. The CFOs grant programs are open to 501(c)3 nonprofits or organizations with similar tax-exempt status, such as school districts, government entities and faith-based organizations.

For information and to begin the application process, visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

Field-of-interest endowments are established by donors who wish to advance a cause that they are passionate about without designating the recipient. The funds can also bolster the CFOs larger grantmaking rounds when the scope of the program aligns with the donors intent.

Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.