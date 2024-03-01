Presidential nominee voting cranking up in Missouri

-
Column (3/1/24)Nikki Haley keeps losing -- and revealing something important about Trump and RepublicansCelebrating his victory in the South Carolina primary Saturday, Donald Trump declared, "I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now." It was an indisputable victory for Trump, particularly given that it was in the home state...
Column (2/29/24)Passing the first legislation of the yearPassing the first legislation of the year Hey y'all! Greetings from Jefferson City. It was a very productive week in the Missouri Senate as elected officials worked through the day and night on Monday to protect the Missouri Constitution and ensure...
Editorial (2/28/24)Southeast Missouri gearing up for April 8 eclipseCelestial oddities seem magical, capturing attention like nothing else. The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is no exception, especially since portions of Southeast Missouri fall in the totality zone, meaning directly under the aligned moon and sun.
Column (2/28/24)The un-American campaign against Donald TrumpDonald Trump has a $355 million judgment against him, and we're just getting started. The judgment in the civil fraud case, which reaches $450 million including prejudgment interest, is the handiwork of an elected Democratic judge in a case brought...
Column (2/27/24)It makes no sense to abandon UkraineMillions for defense, but not one cent for Ukraine. That's the rallying cry of opponents of a new $60 billion tranche of aid for Ukraine led by Ohio's Republican senator, J.D. Vance. Vance deserves credit for taking his perspective directly into the...
Editorial (2/26/24)Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River CampusNext month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice,...
Does another child tax credit help families?In the well-intentioned rush to support American families by expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC), critical questions are often ignored: Arent we already doing enough, and is this the best way to help? Its imperative to step back and examine the...
The homeless crisis should not be treated as out of sight, out of mindAt a lunch meeting recently, I heard someone say they liked living downtown but moved to the suburbs because the homelessness is just too much. This same person went on to say that unhoused people should be relocated out of downtown. To where? He...
Column (2/24/24)Too many corporations, like universities, have lost their wayUniversities are not alone among our institutions that have lost their way. How about America's corporations, which now seem to think social justice is their job, beside efficiently delivering goods and services to the American public? In a recent...
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
Editorial (2/21/24)Bollinger County entrepreneurial center has great potentialThe COVID-19 pandemic changed various aspects of our way of life, including how, where and with whom we work. We're past the pandemic now, but we are still using those lessons learned to improve and enhance work environments. A group of Bollinger...
Editorial (2/19/24)Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make historyMuch like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty. Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made...
Editorial (2/16/24)Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting lawLegislative language is at once precisely constraining and imperfectly open for interpretation. That can be by design, as drafters address a specific issue, or accidental, as a potential outcome eluded imagination. And so once a measure becomes law,...
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
Editorial (2/9/24)Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, educationAmong the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools. Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools. Educational environments cocooned in faith provide...
Presidential nominee voting cranking up in Missouri
Missouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month.
Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23.
The Republican caucuses are not new to the state. Including this year, Republicans have voted for presidential nominees in half of the last eight cycles by caucus.
This type of election process works as we famously observe every four years in Iowa -- those wishing to cast a ballot gather on a specific day, listen to pitches for the various candidates and then vote.
This year, the state's Republican leaders are trying to keep their caucuses free of crossover votes by asking those who want to vote in the caucuses to sign a pledge.
"In order to have some way of getting people to at least commit to being Republican, we're asking them to sign a Republican pledge in support of what the Republican Party stands for in order to enter the caucus," explained Matt Henson, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee.
There will be a caucus location in each county, with the event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2. Officials urge those attending to arrive early to check in. Voters will need a photo identification.
Local caucus locations are:
* Bollinger County -- Bollinger County Library, 207 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill;
* Cape Girardeau County -- Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau;
* Perry County -- Knights of Columbus Hall, 31 S. Church St. in Perryville;
* Scott County -- Scott County Courthouse, 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton.
For more information about the process, visit Missouri.gop, email Chandler@mogop.org or call (573) 606-0402.
Democrats will be holding a traditional primary, albeit with a small voting window on the day of.
Any voter not registered as a Republican may vote in the primary, and there will be at least one voting location in each county.
Party officials have encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail.
In-person voting will occur from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, and local polling locations are:
* Cape Girardeau County -- Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau;
* Perry County -- University of Missouri Extension Center of Perry County, 321 N. Main St. in Perryville;
* Scott County -- Scott County Courthouse, 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton.
A location for Bollinger County has not yet been identified.
For more information regarding the Democratic primary, visit missouridemocrats.org, email info@missouridems.org or call (573) 777-1364. For those wanting to request a mail-in ballot, visit request.mrgvote.com/Missouri or call (855) 433-8683.
