Meet the Reptiles: Reeves Reptile Rescue educates about their cold-blooded friends

Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection7Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection. Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District. "My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level....
Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendshipAfter 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover3A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office. A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays...
US 61 in Cape reduced for pavement work; Route H in Scott Co. reduced for edge rut repairsUS 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for March 4, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing on the FY2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program. n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 23-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 26, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
CIP lines up potential plans for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport13The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport looks ahead to 2029 and beyond in the city's 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan with projects including the ongoing construction of the airport's T-hangars, the reconstruction of the D, E, F taxiways...
Cape Girardeau veteran was among first in Japan after atomic bombings4Junior King left his home in Ardeola, southwest of Bell City, to join the U.S. Navy in November 1944. After training in Florida and Virginia, he set sail for Pearl Harbor. From there, he was sent to the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Florence...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges3A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in...
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins ThursdayOne of the Southeast Missourians most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist. Previously a dogs-only contest, this years Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a...
Trinity, St. Paul schools plan for celebrations during Lutheran Schools WeekTrinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8. Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair,...
Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next monthThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High Schools Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on...
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
Election filing open for Scott County officesFiling for political office in Scott County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Candidates who filed for offices are all registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Perry County election filing openFiling for political office in Perry County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates who filed for offices registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 firesA Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to a felony charge of setting fires on federal and private land. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Adam D. Gambling, 44, set fires that burned...
Local News 2/28/24Filing starts for local state offices, contested races developFiling opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election. Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives,...
Most read 2/27/24Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting44Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Person stabbed to death in Cape21A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
Meet the Reptiles: Reeves Reptile Rescue educates about their cold-blooded friends
Dru Reeves says it all started when his daughter Makenzie wanted a chameleon for her 14th birthday. He says like most kids, she lost interest in the pet after the first month, but Dru and his wife Tara did not; they were completely fascinated by the creature.
This led Dru to start a Facebook Group in 2012 called Chameleon Central, which now has more than 36,000 members; he says it is the largest chameleon-specific group on the social media site.
Eventually, the couple started Reeves Reptile Rescue as they began taking in reptiles that were not properly cared for and needed new homes. At one point, Dru says they had chameleon cages lined up along three walls in their basement, with upwards of 20 chameleons and 50 total reptiles in their care.
Then, in July 2022, a fire destroyed Dru and Taras house. Dru says they lost everything, including two French bulldogs. He says they are grateful they did not lose any reptiles, as most of them were outside when the fire occurred, and firemen were able to rescue the ones left inside. It took 15 months for the couple to rebuild their home, which they moved back into in October 2023.
Since the fire, they have stopped taking reptiles in and have focused instead on educating others about reptiles and how to properly care for them.
They still have 19 reptiles in the specially-organized reptile room in their basement mostly tortoises, turtles, a few snakes and one gecko. As Dru talks, its clear his passion for the cold-blooded animals has not waned.
Theyre unique. Its something different. Everybody has dogs and cats, but not everyone has a 50-pound tortoise, Dru says.
Here, Dru introduces us to some of he and Taras reptiles and explains what makes them unique.
African spurred tortoise (Sulcata tortoise)
Two large tortoises Duckie, 15 years old, and Cera, 10 years old creep around their enclosure in the Reeves basement. They are African spurred (Sulcata) tortoises, a species popular in the pet trade but originally hailing from the Sahara Desert. According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance website, they are the largest mainland tortoise in the world and can weigh well over 100 pounds when fully grown.
Dru says the tortoises arent fully grown until they reach 30 years old, and they typically live for 80 to 100 years, so theyre literally something you pass along to your children or grandchildren.
As Dru talks about the tortoises, Duckie climbs on top of Cera to get closer to the heat lamp, her shell bumping against the bottom of the light with Cera trapped under her massive body. Dru says Duckie is doing this because she wants to be closer to the heat; he adds she is kind of a jerk sometimes. For example, Dru says if he doesnt feed Duckie quickly enough, she will walk up to him, pull her head into her shell and slam her carapace, the top dorsal part of her shell, into his leg.
They have unique personalities, but theyre also very, very stubborn, Dru says.
Both tortoises are rescues from St. Louis. Dru says Duckie busted out of her enclosure multiple times in her last home, and one time, she was found on a highway. He says it is not unusual for the tortoises to escape from their enclosures, especially during mating season in the fall.
Dru keeps all of his tortoises inside until the end of May, when it is warm enough to move their enclosures outside. Sometimes in the summer, he lets them roam his yard while he lays on a hammock and watches them eat grass like big lawnmowers.
Red-footed tortoises
In a pen next to the Sulcata tortoises, there are five red-footed tortoises a medium-sized species hailing from northern South America. Two of the tortoises, Rico and Stella, pick small bites of lettuce from a bowl, while three of the tortoises hide in a cove with the UV-B light, soaking in energy.
Dru says reptiles are solar-powered. The cold-blooded creatures require heat from an outside source, because they cannot generate their own heat; depending on the type of reptile, this heat could come from the sun or an artificial UV-B light and/or heat lamp. Without this heat, Dru says the reptile will die.
When youre cold, youre very uncomfortable. These guys, all they do is slow down. Their metabolism slows down to the point where it shuts them down. So, it will kill them, Dru says. But they dont experience heat and cold like we do.
Dru says the red-footed tortoises are really characters. Rico comes up to people when hes outside and sticks his head out to allow someone to scratch him on his neck. Dru says the tortoises love the color red, and this may be the reason theyve already eaten all of the strawberries he placed in their bowl on this particular day.
If someone is wearing red toenail polish, Dru says the tortoise will come after that persons toes. According to The New York Times article Some Turtles See Red Better Than You Do, certain birds and turtles have a red gene that allows them to notice differences in shades of red that humans cannot detect.
They make everybody smile. Everybody loves tortoises, Dru says. If you dont like tortoises, theres something wrong with you.
Leachianus gecko
Against the wall, Dru points to a terrarium with a gecko clinging to the back section of glass. The Leachianus gecko is the largest species of gecko in the world, originally from New Caledonia, an island east of Australia.
The reptile, named Mardi since the couple purchased him in New Orleans, has milky white eyes and no eyelids. Dru says Mardi is nocturnal, so he does more at night, but spends most of the day sleeping and resting. Dru says this type of gecko lives for 25 to 30 years. They can climb glass and have a nasty bite.
Ive been bitten by them a couple of times. Theyre just being themselves you cant get mad at the animal. Theyre just doing their thing, Dru says.
Ball python snake
Dru pulls out Sally, a ball python snake, from one of the glass enclosures on his shelf of snakes. Below Sallys enclosure is Lucifer another ball python with striking blue eyes. Both snakes have the same pattern but different coloring. In the pet trade, Dru says people breed ball pythons for different patterns and colors.
These guys are generally really easy to deal with. Theyre not super aggressive. Shes kinda cold, so shes not going to get super aggressive now, Dru says, holding Sally in his hands.
The ball python species originates from West and Central Africa, and Dru says the snakes are quite easy to take care of: He only has to feed them a live rat approximately once every two weeks. He says he has no problem throwing a live rat in there the snakes take care of it very quickly.
In the wild, Dru says a lot of people get concerned about venomous snakes, or snakes in general, but he says its important to remember they all serve a purpose.
Snakes want to be left alone like any other animal, and if you leave them alone, theyre going to do their thing and leave you alone. All animals serve a purpose. Theyre all part of the ecosystem, Dru says.
Red-eared slider
In a tank against the wall of Dru and Taras reptile room, a group of red-eared sliders swim amongst each other. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the red-eared slider is a medium-sized aquatic turtle that can be found state-wide, excluding a few counties in northern Missouri.
Dru says the turtles spend a majority of their time in the water, but they do leave the water periodically, especially during mating season when they lay their eggs. All of Drus red-eared sliders are rescued, and he wishes people would stop taking them out of the wild to sell in the pet trade.
Dru says all tortoises are turtles, but not all turtles are tortoises, because tortoises spend most of their time on land, and some turtles are aquatic or semi-aquatic. He says its kind of like how all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon.
Of all his reptiles, Dru says the tortoises are probably his favorite; he calls them neat animals.
They move slow and deliberate, and they eat greens, which is probably why they live forever, Dru says. They have a better diet than we do.
Five Things to Know Before Adopting a Reptile
1. Its a commitment.
Especially if you choose to adopt a tortoise or turtle, co-owner of Reeves Reptile Rescue Dru Reeves says they can live up to 100 years, depending on the species. Even if a reptile does not have an extended lifespan, they still require time to be cared for properly. Dru says chameleons can be especially labor-intensive to care for, but snakes, such as ball pythons, are generally low-maintenance.
2. Their diets can be complicated.
For tortoises, straight alfalfa has too much protein for them to digest, and no more than 10% of their diet should be made up of fruit, Dru says. He feeds his snakes live rats every two weeks and feeds his gecko fruit paste.
3. Their care can be costly.
From purchasing food to UVB lights, enclosures and electric bills, the costs can add up. Dru thinks people often underestimate the cost of caring for a reptile properly.
4. Dont expect them to act like dogs or cats.
Theyre not going to interact with you like a dog or cat would, and they have extended life cycles, Dru says. This doesnt mean they dont get feisty or stubborn. Dru says his reptiles, especially the tortoises, have big personalities.
5. When in doubt, do your research.
Dru says many reptiles become rescues simply because their prior owners didnt do their research beforehand or understand the commitment. He recommends getting connected with other reptile owners on Facebook groups to learn how to properly care for the pets.