Crowned Queen at the Queen's Ball: Attendees carry on French tradition in Ste. Genevieve

Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection7Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection. Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District. "My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level....
Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendshipAfter 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover3A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office. A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays...
US 61 in Cape reduced for pavement work; Route H in Scott Co. reduced for edge rut repairsUS 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for March 4, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing on the FY2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program. n A public hearing...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 23-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 26, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
CIP lines up potential plans for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport13The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport looks ahead to 2029 and beyond in the city's 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan with projects including the ongoing construction of the airport's T-hangars, the reconstruction of the D, E, F taxiways...
Cape Girardeau veteran was among first in Japan after atomic bombings4Junior King left his home in Ardeola, southwest of Bell City, to join the U.S. Navy in November 1944. After training in Florida and Virginia, he set sail for Pearl Harbor. From there, he was sent to the Marshall Islands aboard the USS Florence...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges3A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in...
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins ThursdayOne of the Southeast Missourians most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist. Previously a dogs-only contest, this years Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a...
Trinity, St. Paul schools plan for celebrations during Lutheran Schools WeekTrinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8. Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair,...
Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next monthThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High Schools Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on...
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
Election filing open for Scott County officesFiling for political office in Scott County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Candidates who filed for offices are all registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Perry County election filing openFiling for political office in Perry County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. All the candidates who filed for offices registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2,...
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to setting 2022 firesA Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to a felony charge of setting fires on federal and private land. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Adam D. Gambling, 44, set fires that burned...
Local News 2/28/24Filing starts for local state offices, contested races developFiling opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election. Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives,...
Most read 2/27/24Two injured in Cape Girardeau shooting44Two people suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday, Feb. 27, at CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said police located the victims at the scene, and they were transported to a...
New cafe brings breakfast to Fruitland3Tina Burger has plenty of experience running a restaurant. Along with her husband, Carl, she had operated Pokey's Pub and Grill in Pocahontas for around six years. Now she's started a new dining endeavor called Sonny Side Cafe, named after her late...
Ritter acquires former Boulevard Apartments10Jared Ritter, broker and owner of Ritter Real Estate, bought his first property at 22 and always dreamed of doing larger remodels. His latest purchase Feb. 16 certainly fulfills that dream: a 70-unit apartment complex at 45 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Man facing domestic abuse charge released from jail, chases woman in truck, documents say9A Chaffee man with a history of domestic violence and who had been recently arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault, allegedly ignored his bond conditions and proceeded to try to run over the victim with his truck, police say. David...
Person stabbed to death in Cape21A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m. The...
Crowned Queen at the Queen's Ball: Attendees carry on French tradition in Ste. Genevieve
Laura Jablonski arrived at the Queens Ball in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., dressed as a peasant woman but went home wearing the crown of the queen.
To find who would be crowned queen of the ball, the women were served cake, with one slice containing a figurine of baby Jesus. Jablonski said she went back for several pieces of cake until she found the figurine.
I couldnt believe I found the baby Jesus in the cake, Jablonski said. I was so excited.
It was Jablonskis first time attending the annual ball on Feb. 3 that raises funds for the Foundation for the Restoration of Ste. Genevieve. From St. Louis, she came with a group of friends and said she was enchanted by the hundreds of people crowded into the VFW Hall, many dressed as 18th-Century lords and ladies, soldiers and peasants. She put her outfit together from items she already owned, including a blue linen dress, vintage apron and pair of curtains she had sewn together from cheesecloth for a shawl.
I was so entranced by all the beautiful costumes, Jablonski said. I just couldn't believe how everyone leaned into it.
Jablonski chose Dan Prize to be the king. After being crowned the new queen, Jablonski and Prize led the revelers in a dance.
Kings and queens balls are a tradition begun centuries ago in France and later brought to the newly discovered shores of North America. The balls were held at the feast of Epiphany on Jan. 6, Twelfth Night, each year to celebrate the visitation of the magi to the Christ child.
In those days, beans were baked into a cake and served to the gentlemen at the ball. The man who found the bean was named king of the revels and then chose his queen. Years later, the tradition changed to baking a tiny figure of the baby Jesus into a cake; whoever found the figurine in their piece of cake was crowned king of the ball.
The people of Ste. Genevieve have carried on this tradition since the 1700s. Mickey Koetting has been coming to the Kings Ball since 1971 and has been the coordinator for more years than she can remember.
Koetting said in 1992, women comprised the balls committee, and they decided it was time for a change.
It's usually the men that get the pieces of cake. That's the custom that came from France, and whoever found baby Jesus got to be a king and choose their queen, Koetting said. We didnt think that was fair, and since it was all ladies in charge that year, we decided on leap years, we would do a Queens Ball.
At the ball, attendees participate in a variety of traditional dances, including reels, waltzes and square dances with names like the Paddle Dance, the Virginia Reel or the Shottish. This year, Deborah Hyland called the dances, and Dennis Stroughmatt and L'Esprit Creole provided the music.
Stroughmatt said hes been playing for balls and parties during the Carnivale season for more than 30 years. He said he loves singing in French, and one of his favorite songs he played at the Ste. Genevieve ball was Grand Mere Se Plainte, or Grandmother Complains.
Stroughmatt said this was the second year he has played for the Ste. Genevieve ball, and he was impressed by how many people were there this year.
Its fun, but its also kind of a marathon, Stroughmatt said. Some of those processional songs can go on for 15 minutes or more.
The Ste. Genevieve Kings and Queens Balls have been going for centuries, and Koetting said she hopes they will continue for centuries to come.
Its one of those good things thats just pure fun, and thats what the Kings and Queens Balls are all about, Koetting said. Plus, it helps the foundation and the museum, so whats not to love?