Stop the violence

Column (2/29/24)Passing the first legislation of the yearPassing the first legislation of the year Hey y'all! Greetings from Jefferson City. It was a very productive week in the Missouri Senate as elected officials worked through the day and night on Monday to protect the Missouri Constitution and ensure...
Editorial (2/28/24)Southeast Missouri gearing up for April 8 eclipseCelestial oddities seem magical, capturing attention like nothing else. The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is no exception, especially since portions of Southeast Missouri fall in the totality zone, meaning directly under the aligned moon and sun.
Column (2/28/24)The un-American campaign against Donald TrumpDonald Trump has a $355 million judgment against him, and we're just getting started. The judgment in the civil fraud case, which reaches $450 million including prejudgment interest, is the handiwork of an elected Democratic judge in a case brought...
Column (2/27/24)It makes no sense to abandon UkraineMillions for defense, but not one cent for Ukraine. That's the rallying cry of opponents of a new $60 billion tranche of aid for Ukraine led by Ohio's Republican senator, J.D. Vance. Vance deserves credit for taking his perspective directly into the...
Editorial (2/26/24)Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River CampusNext month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice,...
Does another child tax credit help families?In the well-intentioned rush to support American families by expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC), critical questions are often ignored: Arent we already doing enough, and is this the best way to help? Its imperative to step back and examine the...
The homeless crisis should not be treated as out of sight, out of mindAt a lunch meeting recently, I heard someone say they liked living downtown but moved to the suburbs because the homelessness is just too much. This same person went on to say that unhoused people should be relocated out of downtown. To where? He...
Column (2/24/24)Too many corporations, like universities, have lost their wayUniversities are not alone among our institutions that have lost their way. How about America's corporations, which now seem to think social justice is their job, beside efficiently delivering goods and services to the American public? In a recent...
Column (2/24/24)House takes action on public safety, veterans mental health and initiative petition reformThe House this week sent to the Senate an extensive bill aimed at reducing crime in Missouri. Among its provisions are several proposed changes to how juveniles are treated by the state's legal system; the launch of a collaborative fight against...
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
Editorial (2/21/24)Bollinger County entrepreneurial center has great potentialThe COVID-19 pandemic changed various aspects of our way of life, including how, where and with whom we work. We're past the pandemic now, but we are still using those lessons learned to improve and enhance work environments. A group of Bollinger...
Editorial (2/19/24)Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make historyMuch like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty. Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made...
Editorial (2/16/24)Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting lawLegislative language is at once precisely constraining and imperfectly open for interpretation. That can be by design, as drafters address a specific issue, or accidental, as a potential outcome eluded imagination. And so once a measure becomes law,...
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
Editorial (2/12/24)Remembering the story behind Valentine's DayIf you haven't checked the calendar in a bit, it's worth noting: Wednesday is Valentine's Day. Many will mark the day dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage with the giving of cards, flowers and other gifts. Some will plan nice dinners at...
Editorial (2/9/24)Catholic Schools Week is weeklong celebration of faith, educationAmong the many blessings of living in Southeast Missouri is the choice parents have to send their children to parochial schools. Prevalent among them are the area's many fine Catholic-based schools. Educational environments cocooned in faith provide...
Stop the violence
As I am sitting here thinking about all of the gun violence that continues to happen every single day and tears apart multiple families, friends as well as the community in which we live, I am very disheartened that it has happened again today.
It's upsetting to me that you can't even go out to your job to provide for your family and may not even make it home. This community has definitely changed since I have been here for almost 12 years. It makes me very angry that this is continuing to happen every single day. I am not oblivious to gun violence by any means, but we need to do better and we need to hold people accountable for their actions. We need to do better to ensure that our community is a safe place. There are children who go to school and play outside with their friends but are afraid to go outside and play.
We need to have the hard conversations with city officials as well as police officers to come to some common ground. Every day more than 120 Americans are killed with guns.
Research shows that common sense public safety laws can reduce gun violence and save lives. Seventy-one percent of African Americans have been impacted by gun violence in their lives. The gun homicide rate in the United States is 26 times higher than that of other developed countries. As a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I'm very dissatisfied.
LESLIE ANNE WASHINGTON, Cape Girardeau