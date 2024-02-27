The COVID agenda

Letter to the Editor

Science had nothing to do with the following two tyrannical covid "interventions". If not based on science, then why were they mandated?

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who famously once claimed, "I am the science," admitted when questioned by the House Oversight Committee last month that the 6-foot rule of social distancing during covid "sort of just appeared" and wasn't based on science. Of course, he, the CDC, NIH, HHS or anyone else with half a brain considered correcting the falsehood. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci claimed he "did not recall" pertinent COVID-19 information or conversations more than 100 times during his sworn testimony.

This lack of "following the science" and bouts of convenient amnesia by our country's most vocal covid advisor and highest paid public servant are not new.

Fauci flip-flopped countless times on face mask policies. By November 2022, Fauci was deposed during Louisiana and Missouri's landmark lawsuit against the federal government. When questioned under oath, Fauci could not cite a single study supporting the use of face masks during covid.

What other public health "interventions" foisted upon American citizens from the COVID narrative will be revealed as deceptions of a more nefarious agenda? What other people and agencies will be found to have been complicit? Finding this truth is paramount!

Health freedom and bodily autonomy are the last lines of defense against corrupt and overreaching government. Stand strong!

RITA LaVANCY, Jackson