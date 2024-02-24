Letter to the Editor

A plan for transportation in Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order last year, calling for the establishment of a statewide master plan on aging. One of the plan's goals is that Missourians will have access to safe and reliable transportation and mobility options as they age.

There are presently more than 1.1 million Missouri residents over the age of 60. As the population continues to age, it's vital that critical infrastructure be in place so older adults can access medical appointments, run errands and visit family and friends.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which is charged with developing the plan by Dec. 31, 2025, is holding several town hall meetings across the state to get input from residents of all ages. One of these town hall meetings will take place from 2-4 p.m. March 6 at the Show Me Center, located at 1333 N Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

AARP Missouri, Citizens for Modern Transit and the Missouri Public Transit Association encourage available residents to get involved in the Missouri Master Plan on Aging. Mobility matters for people of all ages, and safe, convenient and reliable public transportation options are essential to this plan as more and more aging adults are willingly trading in their car keys for transit passes.

Sheila Holm, community outreach director for AARP Missouri, board member of Citizens for Modern Transit and the Missouri Public Transit Association, Fenton, Missouri