Union County Museum (Ill.) Opens

The Union County Museum will reopen after being closed for the winter on Saturday, March 2, 1p.m. A special exhibit on the Cobden Review newspaper will be on display. The paper was founded in 1924 and lasted until 1961. It was an important part of small town news that is disappearing from America.

There will be around fifteen issues of the paper on exhibit that highlight the history and development of Cobden. Topics include the development of the Cobden water system, the Peach Festival, opening of the Medical Clinic and other interesting articles. The display will also include a copy of the Cobden Sentinel, the villages first newspaper. The issue is from 1893.

The museum features permanent exhibits on local history, Anna Pottery, pioneer life and other unique displays.

The Shop for the Benefit of the Museum will also be open. The shop features a variety of merchandise that includes antiques, collectibles, glassware, artificial flowers, Easter/Spring items, and much more. Proceeds from the shop go toward the operation of the museum.

The Union County Museum is operated by the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society. It is located at 117 S. Appleknocker in downtown Cobden, IL. Hours are Saturday/Sunday, 1-5p.m. and Friday afternoons by chance. We have a Facebook page and our phone number is 618/893-2865.