Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make history

Editorial

Much like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty.

Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made numerous mistakes. The 49ers missed an extra point and botched a kick return. Meanwhile, Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco had the football stripped in the red zone at a key moment in the game. The list goes on.

San Francisco led for much of the game but failed to slam the door shut on KC, always leaving just enough margin that would allow the defending Super Bowl champions to make a comeback. And what a comeback for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The game would go into overtime, and despite a 49ers field goal to open play, Mahomes marched his team down the field for a touchdown to seal the victory.

This year's Super Bowl appearance was the Chiefs fourth in five years and third victory during the same period. They'll look to secure a third consecutive Super Bowl victory next season, which would be a first in NFL history.

With good health, the Chiefs are poised for continued success. We're looking forward to watching next year's squad defend their title.

A few notes about this year's Super Bowl:

* Super Bowl 58 was the most watched in history with 123.7 million viewers. While we know there were many fans who tuned in for the game, the other factor was the appearance of singer Taylor Swift, who is now dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Swift's appearances at games this season brought added attention and new fans, and no doubt that translated to the Super Bowl's high ratings.

* The winning ways of the team also meant big business for Kansas City and the state of Missouri. Earlier this month, the Chiefs released figures noting the economic impact of the team on the greater Kansas City area as well as the tax revenue impact for the state of Missouri. According to figures from Econsult Solutions Inc., the team's total annual economic impact for the region totals $993.2 million, supporting 5,860 jobs and $28.8 million in direct, indirect and induced tax revenue for the state.

* On a sad note, we were heartbroken by the shooting at Wednesday's parade in Kansas City. At the end of the celebration, shots were fired outside Union Station. One woman was killed with more than 20 others wounded, including more than half who were age 16 and younger. As of Friday afternoon, authorities had two teenagers detained in connection with the shooting. A special note of thanks to those who helped detain the suspects as well as the law enforcement who acted swiftly. It is a tragedy that underscores our nation's problem with guns.