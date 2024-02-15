Local Dancer Attends International Ballet Competition

-
Commissioners approve deputy coroner appointment1During their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the go-ahead for Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to appoint David Taylor as deputy coroner. Taylors appointment comes in the wake of a court order barring Coroner...
-
Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation seeks stories for new publicationThe Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is seeking stories from veterans and military personnel for a new print publication. Foundation members have plans to print and distribute the monthly magazine, Stars and Stripes Region, beginning in...
-
Three Hearts Foundation to host annual 2024 Infertility GalaThe Three Hearts Foundation will host the 2024 Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bavarian Halle banquet center in Jackson. According to the Three Hearts Foundation website, the event will feature music, dinner, a silent auction, games and...
-
National FFA Week: Woodland FFA division makes name through state forestry competitionsMARBLE HILL Woodland School Districts FFA Chapter has qualified for state competitions in forestry for the past three years and looks to do it again in 2024, but other teams are ready to compete at the state level, too. With Woodland schools...
-
'Alice in Wonderland' performance coming to Cape GirardeauFans of Alice in Wonderland will be able to see the story in a new light next month at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce an aerial musical adaptation of the classic for three...
-
Country artist Riley Green bringing his tour to Cape in MarchRiley Green is coming to Cape Girardeau. Fans will be able to see Green perform Saturday, March 2, when he brings his Aint My Last Rodeo Tour to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will be the evenings special...
-
Scott County Clerks Office will mail new voter ID cardsBENTON The office of Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh will be mailing new voter identification cards to Scott County registered voters within the next week. The card will list your name, address, polling place, precinct, and districts in which...
-
25 indicted in wide-ranging gang investigation1A Scott County grand jury has issued 25 indictments after a monthslong investigation into the "WYHA" street gang in the Sikeston area, according to a news release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety. So far, 19 of the 25 suspects have been...
-
Former Sikeston officer pleads guilty to sex crimesBrian Louis Robinson, 35, of Sikeston pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 14, to charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. The case is being handled in Perry County court on a change of venue. Robinson was accused of sexual abuse...
-
Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting incident6Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left bullet holes in a residence in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to police department...
-
Things to know about the Kansas City shooting2KANSAS CITY, Mo. Gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration Wednesday, leaving one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, including children. Shots rang out at the end of the celebration outside the citys historic...
-
Documents: Former coroner accused Jordan of perjury following 2020 election18In the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office. Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the...
-
National FFA Week: A week to celebrate farmers of the futureSowing seeds of knowledge and experience into the soil of their students minds, agricultural education teachers across the country toil to raise new crops of farmers who will bear the fruits of their labor. Adding the nutrients of praise and...
-
-
Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chase4A Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone. Conner Cox, 18, faces charges...
-
Woman accused of disobeying judge's order, stealing from victim againA Whitewater woman faces a $50,000 cash-only bond and was processed into the Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge's order stemming from a drug and theft case out of Bollinger County in January. Suzanna Ballard, 34,...
-
Homeless man faces charges of terrorist threat in Cape GirardeauA homeless Cape Girardeau man faces a charge of second-degree terrorist threat, a Class E felony, after telling a person inside a community center that he would burn the place to the ground if the center ever let kids in there. Chase Best, 34, was...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-15-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Local News 2/14/24VintageNOW 2024 fashion show goes futuristic; expo to take place in April14VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show EmPOWER: Journey to the Future. According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12...
-
Local News 2/14/24Interest in solar power crops up across New Madrid County3NEW MADRID The fields of New Madrid County could soon be harvesting energy from the sun. The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity throughout the U.S. by 2035 and many consider solar power to be a key for this...
-
-
Jones sentenced to 125 years in prison on sex charges7Joseph L. Jones was sentenced to a maximum of 125 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, incest and providing pornographic material to a...
-
Retired astronaut, SEMO alum Linda Godwin to speak at Power of Women Luncheon and ExpoRetired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin was recently announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State University's 13th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Friday, March 1, at the Show Me Center. Godwin a Jackson native began...
-
Local florist shares love, challenges of dealing with Valentine's Day rush1CHAFFEE For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids. The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry....
-
Local News 2/12/24Cape Girardeau County sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties13An order given by the courts Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the state attorney generals claims that he should be removed from office. It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan...
-
-
Wrestler, doctor takes crack at healing with chiropractic officeAs a former pole-vault athlete and a current wrestler and mixed martial artist, Don Davis has dealt with his fair share of aches and pains. Chiropractic therapy, he said, is what kept him going in the past. Now, not only does he perform it, he has...
-
Skate shop coming to downtown Cape GirardeauBrendan Cato fell in love with skateboarding when he transferred to Southeast Missouri State University. Now he's bringing the hobby to the people with his upcoming store Sick Tricks Board Shop. He estimated the store would open in a matter of...
-
-
Most read 2/9/24Missouri AG files to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner from office43The Missouri attorney general filed a petition Thursday, Feb. 8, to kickstart the process of removing from office Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Called a petition for Writ of Quo Warranto, the petition states that Jordan engaged in...
Local Dancer Attends International Ballet Competition
Local dancer, Grace Petzoldt, will be competing at the Nashville regional of Youth America Grand Prix International Ballet Competition March 9-10, 2024. Grace is a junior at Saxony Lutheran High School and studies dance at Encore Dance Academy in Cape Girardeau. Grace has been studying dance since she was young and began seriously training in ballet at age 11. Since then, Grace has trained consistently to prepare for this competition.
As Grace has matured, her time training in the dance studio increased as well as her technical skill. She began traveling for summer intensive training at age 12, spending up to 5 weeks in the summers training with top U.S. ballet companies including Colorado Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Ballet Austin, Ballet Met and Ballet West. Each opportunity pushed her training further and gave her the confidence she needed to attend YAGP this year. I am excited about competing at YAGP and glad that my hard work has gotten me to this moment, said Grace. Im looking forward to the master classes and competition as well as meeting new people and making important connections for my future career in dance.
Grace will be competing in the 16 year old category performing both a classical ballet variation and a contemporary dance solo. The classical ballet variation is Nikiyas Variation from the ballet La Bayadere and was restaged by Encore Dance Academy instructor, Alyssa Alger. Alyssa has been teaching Grace ballet and pointe for over 5 years and has enjoyed working with her. Grace is a wonderful student and a talented dancer. I am excited to see her perform at YAGP.
The contemporary solo Grace will perform was choreographed by Encore instructor Philip Edgecombe and is titled Exile. The solo is extremely physical and demonstrates the strength, coordination, and technical skill that Grace possess. The solo is hard but I enjoy dancing it. Philip is an awesome choreographer and teacher and Ive loved working with him on this solo.
Now in its 25th Anniversary Season, Youth America Grand Prix reaches over 15,000 dance students annually while holding workshops, scholarship auditions, master classes, and auditions in 32 U.S. cities and 15 international locations worldwide. Each season culminates in the week-long season finals where more than 1500 of the worlds most promising dancers receive in-depth mentoring and greater scholarship, professional, and performance opportunities.
Hedy Wess of the Chicago Sun Times calls Youth America Grand Prix the Olympics of classical ballet, and Robert Johnson of The Star-Ledger describes the competition as a glamorous platform where newcomers can share the stage with stars from around the world.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.