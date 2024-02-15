DAEOC in Sikeston Receives $75,000 from Delta Dental of Missouri

To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of Missouri  the states leading dental benefits provider and a non-profit organization  awarded a $75,000 oral health grant to Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC) in Sikeston. The funds will be used for Project Ashleys Smile, which enables follow-up dental treatment for those identified through its Innovate Readiness Training events.

The funding is part of Delta Dental of Missouris 2023 mission giving initiatives, which included awarding more than $492,000 in oral health grants to 15 organizations to support oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes across the state.

Patients are extremely grateful for this grant. Some are now able to get dentures and much-needed dental work for the first time ever, said Tiffany Minnis, a staff member for DAEOC. Providers are thankful for this grant as well. It gives them the opportunity to give back to the community by helping those in need.

So many of our neighbors suffer without access to critical dental care, said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri. By donating grants to a variety of organizations, which align with our mission to improve oral healthlike DAEOCtogether we can help thousands of people get vital treatment and services to enhance their overall health and quality of life.

The company awards grants twice annually for general operations, programs, projects and capacity-building efforts promoting the oral health of individuals in Missouri. Objectives of its grant program include:

 Reducing oral disease through education, prevention and treatment  Ensuring access to affordable, timely and high-quality dental care  Enhancing the awareness of good oral health with a focus on children and individuals in need  Making a measurable difference in the oral health of Missourians  Helping to ensure that Missouri is among the states with the highest indicators of oral health

Delta Dental of Missouri also awarded $190,000 in grants to five organizations in South Carolina, where it also does business. To learn more, visit https://www.deltadentalmo.com/AboutUs/oral-health-grant-program.