Prayer 2-14-24

Documents: Former coroner accused Jordan of perjury following 2020 electionIn the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office. Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the...
National FFA Week: A week to celebrate farmers of the futureSowing seeds of knowledge and experience into the soil of their students minds, agricultural education teachers across the country toil to raise new crops of farmers who will bear the fruits of their labor. Adding the nutrients of praise and...
Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chaseA Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone. Conner Cox, 18, faces charges...
Woman accused of disobeying judge's order, stealing from victim againA Whitewater woman faces a $50,000 cash-only bond and was processed into the Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge's order stemming from a drug and theft case out of Bollinger County in January. Suzanna Ballard, 34,...
Homeless man faces charges of terrorist threat in Cape GirardeauA homeless Cape Girardeau man faces a charge of second-degree terrorist threat, a Class E felony, after telling a person inside a community center that he would burn the place to the ground if the center ever let kids in there. Chase Best, 34, was...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-15-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Local News 2/14/24VintageNOW 2024 fashion show goes futuristic; expo to take place in April11VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show EmPOWER: Journey to the Future. According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12...
Local News 2/14/24Interest in solar power crops up across New Madrid County3NEW MADRID The fields of New Madrid County could soon be harvesting energy from the sun. The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity throughout the U.S. by 2035 and many consider solar power to be a key for this...
Jones sentenced to 125 years in prison on sex charges7Joseph L. Jones was sentenced to a maximum of 125 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, incest and providing pornographic material to a...
Retired astronaut, SEMO alum Linda Godwin to speak at Power of Women Luncheon and ExpoRetired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin was recently announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State University's 13th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Friday, March 1, at the Show Me Center. Godwin a Jackson native began...
Local florist shares love, challenges of dealing with Valentine's Day rush1CHAFFEE For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids. The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry....
Cape Girardeau County sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties13An order given by the courts Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the state attorney generals claims that he should be removed from office. It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan...
Two dead in early Sunday house fire in SikestonSIKESTON Two people died in a house fire early Sunday, Feb. 11, in Sikeston. Officers with Sikeston Department of Safety received a report in the early hours Sunday of a residence on fire in the 700 block of Hickory Street, according to Sgt. Tyler...
Most read 2/12/24Wrestler, doctor takes crack at healing with chiropractic officeAs a former pole-vault athlete and a current wrestler and mixed martial artist, Don Davis has dealt with his fair share of aches and pains. Chiropractic therapy, he said, is what kept him going in the past. Now, not only does he perform it, he has...
Most read 2/12/24Skate shop coming to downtown Cape GirardeauBrendan Cato fell in love with skateboarding when he transferred to Southeast Missouri State University. Now he's bringing the hobby to the people with his upcoming store Sick Tricks Board Shop. He estimated the store would open in a matter of...
Highway 51 in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage work; I-55 in Cape, Scott, New Madrid, Pemiscot counties reduced for sign installationHighway 51 in Bollinger County from Highway 72 to Route NN near Patton will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news...
Fans look forward to seeing glimpse of Swift at big game24"It' me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me," Taylor Swift says in her song "Anti-Hero". Problem for some, reason to watch for others, Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games this year in support of her significant other, tight end Travis...
Jackson city administrator to retire in the fall3Jackson city administrator James Roach announced Friday, Feb. 9, that he will retire from the position later this year. A release from the city indicates Roach will step down this fall after having worked for the city for 27 years. In 1997,...
Central student awarded SEMO President's ScholarshipCape Central senior Madison Phelps was awarded Southeast Missouri State University's President's Scholarship during a small ceremony Thursday, Feb. 8, at Cape Central High School, becoming the first student from the school to receive the scholarship...
Did you know? What does the law say about removing an elected official in Missouri?1The rules for which local officeholders can be removed from office date back to 1939. Section 106.220 of Missouri law states "Any person elected or appointed to any county, city, town or township office in this state, except such officers as may be...
Missouri AG files to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner from office43The Missouri attorney general filed a petition Thursday, Feb. 8, to kickstart the process of removing from office Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Called a petition for Writ of Quo Warranto, the petition states that Jordan engaged in...
Man wanted for shooting officer killed in police shootout after pursuit into Illinois8EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. A man wanted for shooting a police officer Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Granite City, Illinois, was shot and killed following a pursuit into Illinois late Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Donald J. Friese of Granite City led police on a...
Most read 2/2/24'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show8SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...