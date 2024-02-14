-
Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agenda
January 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic.
School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose facility that will serve as an agriculture science facility most of the time, and an emergency storm shelter when necessary. The $1.5-$1.7 million facility is part of a capital campaign that officials hope ultimately adds a second gymnasium, auditorium and additional classrooms.
The need for a dedicated ag facility is obvious.
"In the 2014-15 school year, we added an agriculture science FFA program to our school's curriculum and activities. Since that time, they've operated out of a regular classroom, and any time they wanted to do any shop-like activities such as welding or any of those things that are part of a regular agriculture science program, we had to go off-campus to do it," Ruark explained at a January news conference. "We have about 35 to 40 students involved in our ag science FFA program, and we did a strategic plan in 2016-17 and several needs came out of that."
The project is set to begin in March, and it should be complete by the end of this year.
The dual-purpose design makes a lot of sense, as Ruark noted.
"There's a safety aspect to it as well with the storm shelter and improved security features. I feel like my No. 1 job as principal is to make sure our students and staff are safe," he said.
Another sign of growth is the school adding Crusaders varsity football in 2025.
Saxony already competes in a number of sports, and we expect the football program to hit the ground running (and passing, too).
The school has set aside $100,000 for equipment and received a $300,000 commitment to improve playing surfaces for football and soccer.
Ross Bennett led the steering committee considering football, and he said the time is right to make the move.
"We had alumni, we had current teachers, we had parents and we had community leaders all come together and do a full evaluation of Saxony. Out of that committee came the recommendation that the time was right for us to add football," he said.
Though none of the coaches have been hired, athletics director Sam Sides is working on that.
We wish Saxony Lutheran well on these expansions. They will enhance the school's academics and athletics, as well as make students more safe if severe weather approaches.
Go Crusaders!
