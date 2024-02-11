Embark on an enchanting journey beyond your imagination with an aerial musical adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland." Prepare to be spellbound by mesmerizing aerial acrobatics and captivating choreography as our exceptionally talented cast breathes new life into this timeless tale. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of "Alice in Wonderland" like never before in this innovative production brought to you by Cape Specialty Entertainment Group.

Cape Specialty Entertainment Group is thrilled to unveil our upcoming production, blending the enchantment of aerial acrobatics, circus performances, and musical theater, inspired by the beloved 1951 animated classic, "Alice in Wonderland." Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed touring production of "The Nutcracker" by the Moscow Ballet, our show boasts a diverse ensemble of 20 professional performers from around the globe. Additionally, we are proud to showcase 26 local young talents, aged 6-17, hailing from Cape Girardeau's The Edge Aerial Arts Youth Performance Track and students from Encore Dance Academy.

In a gesture of gratitude to our supportive community, Cape Specialty Entertainment Group is sponsoring a special performance for over 850 third and fourth graders from Cape Public Schools, Area Private Schools, and Home School Groups. This exclusive showing, free of charge for students and chaperones, underscores our commitment to fostering appreciation for the performing arts among our local youth.

Event Details:

What: "Alice in Wonderland" - An Aerial/Circus/Musical/Theater Style Adaptation

When: Friday March 22, 2024 7:30pm Saturday March 23, 2024 2:00pm Saturday March 23, 2024 7:30pm

Where: Donald C Bedell Theater at SEMO River Campus, Cape Girardeau, MO

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office, by mail, or online via https://semo.edu/river-campus-events/special-events.html.