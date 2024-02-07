JAMS -- Jackson Audio Music Supply LLC 3rd Time Winner of The Knot "Best Of Weddings" Award

Jackson Audio and Music Supply, LLC NAMED WINNER OF THE KNOT BEST OF WEDDINGS 2024

18th Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Professionals Across America

Jackson, MO/ February 6th, 2024Jackson Audio and Music Supply, LLC (JAMS) is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2024 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. This accolade represents the top local wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples on The Knot, a digital wedding planning authority and one of the largest wedding Vendor Marketplaces in the US. This is the 3rd year JAMS has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.

In its eighteenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting the expertise and outstanding service of local wedding professionals with The Knot Best of Weddings 2024. As a go-to guide of top wedding vendors across the country, this prestigious award honors those vendors on The Knot deemed by couples as trusted, dependable and consistently delivering quality service.

To determine the winners, The Knot assessed thousands of user reviews for 200,000+ wedding professionals within its Vendor Marketplace across various categoriesplanners, venues, officiants, musicians, DJs, florists, photographers, caterers, hair and makeup artists, and moreto find the top vendors of the year. These winners represent the top wedding professionals that best embody what matters to couples in their wedding planning journey.

"Being recognized as a top vendor for another year, with the Best of Weddings Award, is a very high honor, and it lets us know as a brand, that we are achieving exactly what we strive for - giving couples the very best on their wedding day!" Jacob Long, JAMS Co-Owner.

The Knot supports local wedding professionals through The Knot Vendor Marketplace, where couples can search, compare, and connect to book any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country all in one place. Each vendor storefront features insightful reviews, real wedding photos, and details about the vendor and their services. The Knot Best of Weddings award gives couples the confidence to book the best vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knots innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding thats authentically them.

Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, The Knot Worldwides business-to-business wedding brand. As the largest wedding Vendor Marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects small businesses with millions of engaged couples each year on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

For more information about JAMS  Jackson Audio Music Supply, LLC, please visit us on The Knot or at https://www.semojams.com/

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this years winners, please visit here.

About JAMS  Jackson Audio Music Supply, LLC

JAMS - Jackson Audio and Music Supply is a full service wedding production company in Cape Girardeau County based in Jackson, MO with numerous services for weddings. We provide the Best Quality, Nationally Award-Winning DJ Services to the Southeast Missouri Area and beyond, having taken our services to Kentucky, New York, Florida, Indiana and Illinois. JAMS DJs are amongst the best music & entertainment event experts in the industry. Our platform includes planning assistance, vendor coordination and professional hosting. Were ready to help make your event special, amazing and above all memorable! Our devoted team of professionals seek to encourage and support your vision of your wedding or event in every way we can. This ranges from doing what you want, the way you want it, to providing quality equipment to music suited to you and your wedding, all backed by our teams enthusiastic and positive spirit.

In addition to providing DJ services, JAMS is also a store. We stock an expansive collection of gear for music and instruments, such as guitars and accessories. Our team also offers lessons so individuals can learn the ins and outs of the piano, ukulele, and more. Music is at the heart and soul of the company, from providing high standard equipment, educational opportunities, and event services.

Helping you orchestrate an enjoyable event while creating lasting memories is a central goal of our team here at JAMS. Our professionals have worked in both outdoor and indoor settings and we have services encompassing both the ceremony and reception. Advanced Lighting is also provided to complete the atmosphere of your event as are microphones and other sound equipment for speeches and toasts. The experts at both sound engineering and music are adept at helping you make your special day a celebration.

About The Knot

The Knot is a leading wedding Vendor Marketplace that connects couples with more than 200,000 local wedding professionals and offers a comprehensive suite of planning tools that includes personalized wedding websites, invitations and registry services that make planning easier to help couples enjoy the experience. The most trusted authority on wedding planning, The Knot reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through TheKnot.com; the #1 wedding planning app on iOS and Android, The Knot Wedding Planner; The Knot national wedding magazine; and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding thats authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: @TheKnot on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and Threads and Facebook.com/TheKnot.

