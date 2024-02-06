Catholic Schools Week 2024 at Guardian Angel School

Another Catholic Schools Week is in the books at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO with the students having lots of fun all week.

The week started on Sunday, January 28 with an all school Mass at Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly presiding. The students did all the readings and the student choir sang the liturgical music beautifully.

On Monday, January 29, the students, staff and volunteers of the school were treated to a breakfast prepared by the teachers. The students even wore their pajamas to school all day.

Tuesday, January 30 began with the celebration of Mass. During the afternoon, the students enjoyed watching a movie while laying on blankets and pillows and eating popcorn.

Wednesday was an exciting day with the students getting to invite their parents and grandparents to eat a lunch of chili and cinnamon rolls with them. Over 150 adults came to enjoy the meal and share special time with their children/grandchildren. Another highlight of the day was not having homework to bring home.

Thursday also began with the celebration of Mass with even the pre-k students going to church. Since it was the first Thursday, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament began after Mass and continued until 7 pm when Father Kelly held the Benediction. The K-8th grade students stayed in church after Mass to pray the rosary for peace in the world. Throughout the day, teachers brought their classes to church to participate in Adoration. Between Adoration visits, the students in grades K-8 participated in Archangel house games.

During the first game of the afternoon, 5 members of each house had to figure out what teacher/staff was referred to when Mrs. Kluesner made a statement of something unique she had in her house. Five out of 9 correct guesses were made by 2 of the teams.

The second game was Charades where one person acted out for the other 4 members to guess what was being portrayed. The team that got all the correct answers in the fastest time was the winner.

The last game was 4 members putting together 4 puzzles of familiar cereal box fronts. The fastest assembling group was the winner. St Gabriel and St. Michael's houses ended up tying for the win over all 3 games.

The great ending of the week was the students and teachers traveling to West Park Lanes in Cape by bus and the students bowling from 9-11 am. It was also a free dress down day. They returned to school around 11:30 with final dismissal at noon. As parents came to school for pickup from 11:30-12, the students were sent on their way.

All the students, teachers, and staff look forward to this jam-packed week of fun every year. The opportunity to go to a Catholic School should be celebrated since many children in foreign countries don't even have this opportunity, as Father Kelly talked about in his homily during the week. The freedom to pray for each other aloud at any time of the day should not be taken for granted. Thanks be to God for Guardian Angel Catholic School in Oran and all the parents that send their children to Guardian Angel for their education.