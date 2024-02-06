*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Thanks to Leopold Fire Dept.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

A long overdue thank you to the Leopold Fire Department Paramedics and Bollinger County Ambulance Service for their very professional help with my wife's emergency call in January. Everyone who has ever helped start and grow the Leopold Fire Department can be very proud of where they are now.

May God Bless and keep all them safe always.

GERARD MACKE, Leopold